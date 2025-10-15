The Celebrity Traitors is back tonight - and the question on everyone's lips is who will be banished and murdered next?

Last Thursday, viewers watched as The Celebrity Traitors episode ended on a huge cliffhanger - in the middle of a roundtable vote.

So what can we expect from tonight’s episode? We’ll definitely find out the identify of the first banished celebrity, with both Kate Garraway and Niko Omilana fighting for their place in the castle, as well as a celeb being in the firing line for murder.

Fan theories have been flying about the next moves for the faithfuls and traitors at the Traitors Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Here are some of the thoughts ahead of episode three tonight (October 15).

Who will be banished next on The Celebrity Traitors?

Both Kate and Niko had received three banishment votes at the roundtable before the episode ended. Claudia had just thrown the vote to Stephen Fry when the credits rolled, leaving the series on a huge cliffhanger.

Fans seem to think that Kate may be given her marching orders early after displaying some suspicious behaviour (despite being a faithful!). Her over-the-top reactions has raised the suspicions of fellow contestants such as Clare Balding and Tom Daley, the latter of which delivered an iconic eye-roll towards the Good Morning Britain star.

Fans are also leaning towards thinking that Kate might be banished by the end of tonight’s roundtable. One fan said: “Kate Garraway is coming across SO suspicious and being so over the top. Even I’m starting to think she’s secretly a traitor and I know she isn’t.” Another viewer added: “I will be FLABBERGASTED if it is not Kate.”

However, not everyone is convinced that Niko is out of the wood yet. One viewer said: “Annoyingly, I feel they’re gonna vote out Niko. I hope I'm wrong but I feel Niko getting banished.”

Who will be the next murdered star on The Celebrity Traitors?

Once the tense roundtable is concluded in tonight’s episode, we will likely see the traitors take to the turret once again to conduct their first murder behind closed doors. Last week, singer Paloma Faith became the first murdered faithful of the series, after pal and traitor Alan Carr killed her in plain sight in a huge twist for the series.

Now, Alan will likely come together with fellow traitors Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross to decide which celeb to kill off overnight. Theories have already been flying over which celebrities are at risk.

Some think that Stephen Fry may be at risk due to his intelligence and possible position as a leader within the group. One theorising fan said: “I hate to say it but poor Stephen is and has forever been totally doomed from the beginning. How many people die in hamlet and Juliet combined? ALL LOOK AT STEPHEN. If he's not the first person they murder in the turret (not in plain site) I'll be SHOCKED.”

Another fan added: “This is my worry. Being such an intellectual smart man, he would be the obvious first choice for the Traitors to get rid of.”

The Celebrity Traitors airs at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday and Thursday. You can catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer.