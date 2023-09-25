Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan: what is the South Korean reality show about & which K-Pop musician appears in it?
‘The Devil’s Plan’ brings together 12 different South Koreans from different walks of life to compete for a grand cash prize - and includes a K-Pop musician.
South Korean entertainment has found a home on Netflix, after the success of ‘Squid Game’ in 2001 and the array of K-Drama that has either been licensed or commissioned for western audiences of the streaming platform. So it comes as no surprise at Nationalworld that there is an immediate interest in Netflix’s new reality show, ‘The Devil’s Plan,’ which arrives on the platform this week.
‘The Devil's Plan’ is set to challenge its participants through a series of mind games and intricate challenges as a diverse cast of 12 individuals hailing from various walks of life, including professionals such as lawyers and doctors, as well as individuals from the entertainment industry and social media influencers, look to win the cash prize of up to ₩500 million South Korean Won.
Created by Jung Jong-yeon, a seasoned TV producer and director renowned for his work on popular reality programs like "The Genius," "The Society Game," and "Great Escape," the central premise of "The Devil's Plan" revolves around contestants receiving a compelling proposition from the devil.
They are challenged to shed their societal facades and expose their authentic selves. The show aims to deliver a unique blend of mind game survival entertainment where participants vie for that cash prize.
Jung Jong-yeon's previous projects have been celebrated for their ability to deliver unexpected plot twists, create immersive narratives, and maintain viewer engagement, and with a contestant list including a popular K-Pop musician, ‘The Devil’s Plan’ might be your new South Korean entertainment obsession.
Who is the K-Pop musician in Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan’?
That would be SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, representing the world of K-Pop throughout the show squaring up against eleven other names from South Korea known for their work in either K-Drama or on social media.
Full list of contestants appearing in Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan’
- Ha Seok-jin – K-drama actor
- Cho Yeon-woo – Professional Go player
- Lee Hye-sung – Freelance announcer
- Lee Si-won – K-drama actress
- Boo Seung-kwan, aka Seungkwan – K-pop idol and Seventeen member
- Seo Dong-joo – US-based lawyer
- Park Kyung-lim – Comedian, actress, and Daesang winner
- Guillaume Patry – Canadian gamer and pro poker player
- Kwedo – Blue House’s former policy advisor
- Kwak Joon-bin – Travel YouTuber
- Seo Yoo-min – American orthopaedic surgeon
- Kim Dong-jae – College student and pro poker player
When is ‘The Devil’s Plan’ streaming on Netflix?
‘The Devil’s Plan’ streams on Netflix from September 26 2023 in the United Kingdom.