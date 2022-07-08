The show tells the real life story of Michelle Carter who was convicted of the crime of involuntary manslaughter after encouraging her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to take his own life

*Warning: This article deals with the topic of suicide. You can find details for support services which can help you if you are affected by this at the end of the article.

Some of the most shocking crime dramas are those based on true life events, and that can definitely be said for The Girl from Plainville.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV show tells the story of an unprecedented case from the United States that shocked the world in which a teenage boy, Conrad Roy III, committed suicide and his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after encouraging him to do it.

So, when does the programme air, how can you watch it, who stars in it and what’s the real life story behind it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in TV show The Girl from Plainville.

What is The Girl from Plainville about?

The real life crime drama tells the tale of teenage couple Conrad Roy III and Michelle Carter, and their families, and how Carter came to be convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending thousands of messages to her beau encouraging his death.

Who stars in The Girl from Plainville?

Elle Fanning, known for her role as Aurora in Disney’s Maleficent (2014) and its sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), stars as Carter alongside Colton Ryan, known for, Dear Evan Hansen (2021) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999), as Roy.

Golden Globe-winning actress Chloe Sevigny portrays Roy’s mother Lynn, and Cara Buono, known for her role as Karen Wheeler in Netflix hit show Stranger Things, portrays Carter’s mother Gail.

What is the real life story behind The Girl from Plainville?

Conrad Roy III and Michelle Carter met when they were on holiday in Florida with their friends in 2012.

They lived a few hours apart - Roy was in Fairhaven while Carter was in Plainville, both in Massachusetts, United States - and so they only met in person five times.

They stayed in contact on the phone, however, and regularly messaged each other.

They were dating at the time of his death on 13 July 2014, when he was aged 18 and she was 17.

Roy had been suffering from anxiety and depression, which lead him to mention suicide to Carter.

At first, she made efforts to talk him out of it. In the months leading up to Roy’s death, however, Carter began to support his desire to end his life.

In the week of his death she sent more than a thousand messages on the topic, even when he was messaging her about other subjects.

Carter also spoke to Roy on the phone immediately before he took his life and, according to texts she sent another friend, had prompted him to go ahead with the suicide during the conversation.

When authorities were investigating Roy’s death they found the messages from Carter, and this led to an unprecedented court case which became known as the texting suicide case.

Carter was subsequently tried and convicted of involuntary manslaughter as a youth offender rather than a juvenile, meaning that she could be sentenced as an adult.

After a number of appeals, however, Carter was given a 15-month prison sentence and five years probation in 2019.

She was released early for good behaviour and served less than a year.

Carter was released from prison in January 2020 and is now 25-years-old.

She has stayed out of the spotlight since being released from prison, but the case has continued to be of interest to the public.

When is The Girl from Plainville released?

The Girl from Plainville will be released on Sunday 10 July 2022.

There are eight episodes and all will be released on this date.

How can you watch The Girl from Plainville in the UK?

You can watch the show on StarzPlay .

StarzPlay is an add-on to Amazon Prime video so if you already have an Amazon Prime video account you’ll be able to buy the add-on.

It also appears you can buy access to the show, with prices starting at £1.89 per episode or £12.99 for the whole series.

Is there a trailer for The Girl from Plainville?

Yes, there is a trailer.

You can watch it below.

If you or anyone you know is affected by this issue:

Papyrus offers support and advice to young people up to 35 years. Contact Papyrus HopelineUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected] .