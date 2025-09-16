The Great British Bake Off is back tonight with a new set of challenges to test the UK’s best amateur bakers.

The popular baking competition show returned earlier this month, with the competition in full swing now. Two bakers have already left the tent and week three will be an opportunity for the rest of the cohort to rise to the occasion...

Here’s everything you need to know about what is in sort for the bakers in the famous Great British Bake Off tent this week.

Photo issued by Channel 4/Love Productions of The Great British Bake Off Series 16 contestants (back row, left to right) Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan and Lesley; and (front row, left to right) Tom, Pui Man, Iain and Nataliia. | Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire

What is this week’s theme in The Great British Bake Off?

This week, our amateur bakers will be challenged with Bread Week.

Bread is undoubtedly the specialism of judge Paul Hollywood, who has release full cookbooks about breadmaking and become one of the UK’s most revered breakmakers. The contestants will need to go to lengths to impress Paul with this bread bakes - will anyone get a coveted Hollywood Handshake on bread week?

What are this week’s challenges on The Great British Bake Off?

First, the bakers face the signature bake. This week, this will involve creating a pull-apart monkey bread.

The technical challenge will put our bakers’ skills to the test as they attempt to emulate a fast food-inspired sticky bake.

This week’s showstopper challenge will see the remaining contestants create impressive tiers of sweet bread in a bid to book their place in the competition next week.

Who has left and who has been Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off so far?

So far, two bakers have left the famous tent after falling short of their competitors. These bakers were:

Week 1 (Cake Week) - Hassan

Week 2 (Biscuit Week) - Leighton

As for Star Baker awards, two contestants have so far picked up the coveted honour. These bakers were:

Week 1 (Cake Week) - Nataliia

Week 2 (Biscuit Week) - Tom

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesday evenings on Channel 4. The series so far is available to catch up on the Channel 4 streaming platform.