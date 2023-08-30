Fans will see Alison Hammond join Noel Fielding in the famous tent when the show returns to Channel 4 next month

Alison Hammond, the brand new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, has been seen in the tent for the first time after Channel 4 released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series.

The This Morning star, 48, was announced as Noel Fielding's new co-host of the popular baking competition show after comedian Matt Lucas stepped back from the role. The new glimpse from the show shows a Pixar-esque playful animation following ingredients as they embark on a journey to become part of the iconic chocolate and raspberry cake from the show's opening titles.

Hammond and Fielding are then seen tucking into the cake, before returning judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood also tuck into a slice of the cake. The teaser trailer, which will premiere at 6.58pm on Channel 4 and be shown again across the network at 9pm, is set to the song Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle.

It marks the first glimpse of Hammond in the role since being announced as Lucas' replacement. The Little Britain comedian announced that he was stepping down in December 2022 to commit more time to other longer term projects.

Hammond is already well-known to audiences for her role on the ITV morning magazine show This Morning, which she co-hosts as part of a presenting duo with Dermot O'Leary. She is popular with fans of the show and has even been nominated for a 2023 National Television Award for Best TV Presenter.

She also hosted coverage of the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year alongside actor Richard E Grant.