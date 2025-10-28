The semi-final of The Great British Bake Off is upon is - here’s what to expect in the penultimate episode of the show.

We only have two weeks left of this series of The Great British Bake Off and the remaining bakers have one last push to make the grand final in next week’s episode. However, before they get there, judges Prue Leith and Paul hollywood have set them a series of tricky challenges to narrow the field down to only three contestants.

Here’s what to expect during the semi-final of The Great British Bake Off 2025.

What is the theme of The Great British Bake Off semi-final?

This week, the four remaining bakers are truly put to the test with one of the most intricate and tricky theme weeks on the show. The bakers will be hoping they don’t crumble under pressure during Pâtisserie week.

Prue and Paul have a range of tough challenges to put the bakers through their paces. This week’s signature challenge will see the contestants create delectable cream horns.

The tricky technical challenge will see the bakers pushed to their limits as they tackle a sugar glass dome, with one baker set to be on the brink of tears as the pressure heats up in the tent.

The showstopper challenge will see the bakers create a macaron sculpture based on something that is meaningful to them.

Who is in The Great British Bake Off semi-final?

The four remaining bakers in the Bake Off tent are:

Aaron

Jasmine

Toby

Tom

The judges are in for a tough time picking the three contestants who will progress to next week’s grand final. Jasmine has the best track record so far, scooping a four Star Baker wins throughout the series, including two in a row.

However, the other contestants also have Star baker wins under their belt, and as we know - all it takes it one slip up to put your place in the competition in jeopardy.

What time in The Great British Bake Off on TV?

The semi-final of The Great British Bake Off will air at 8pm on Tuesday, October 28 on Channel 4. The episode will be available to watch on demand on Channel 4 after it broadcasts live.

For US-based viewers, the episode will be added to Netflix from 3am ET/12am PT on Friday, October 31.