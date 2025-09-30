The Great British Bake Off: What is the theme this week? Challenges explained for week five
We’re well into the swing of things this year on The Great British Bake Off. The amateur bakers are being tested on their skill week-in, week-out.
Here’s what you can expected from tonight’s episode (September 30).
What is the theme this week on The Great British Bake Off?
The remaining amateur bakers will be tested on their confectionary skills this week, as Prue and Paul set up a series of challenges as part of Chocolate Week.
What are the challenges on this week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off?
For this week’s signature bake, the bakers will be tasked with creating a plate of chocolate mousse cups. A tricky technical faces them in the second round, as they are challenged to recreate an intricate white chocolate tart (and pick the carefully selected ingredients themselves).
A spectacular chocolate fondue display awaits the baker in the final Showstopper challenge. Which bakers will melt under pressure and face dropping out of the competition in week five?
What time is The Great British Bake Off on at?
Fans can watch The Great British Bake Off from 8pm on Channel 4. You can catch up on the series so far on Channel 4’s online streaming service.
Who has left the tent so far - and who has been star baker?
Four unlucky baker have left the Bake Off tent so far this series. These contestants were:
- Week 1 (Cake Week) - Hassan
- Week 2 (Biscuit Week) - Leighton
- Week 3 (Bread Week) - Pui Man
- Week 4 (Back To School Week) - Jessika
While some have failed to impress the judges, other have excelled in the competition so far. This includes Jasmine, who has been crowned Star Baker two weeks in a row - can she make it a third? Here’s the full list of Star Baker winners so far this series:
- Week 1 (Cake Week) - Nataliia
- Week 2 (Biscuit Week) - Tom
- Week 3 - (Bread Week) - Jasmine
- Week 4 (Back To School Week) - Jasmine