The second season of anti-historical comedy TV show The Great is coming to Channel 4 this month

The Great is a Hulu black comedy drama series very loosely based on Russian ruler Catherine the Great’s rise to power.

She is the longest-reigning female ruler in Russian history, and is infamous for alleged involvement in the death of her own husband, Peter III.

Elle Fanning in The Great

The Great follows the rocky marriage between Catherine and Peter and her plot to succeed him as ruler of Russia.

The second season dropped on Hulu in November 2021 before coming to StarPlay, and is now finally about to air on Channel 4.

What is The Great about?

The series is billed as anti-historical because it plays fast and loose with the past, but the characters and overarching plot are generally based on true events.

The Great follows Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia, from her time as an outsider in Russian politics, through her marriage to Peter III and her monumental rise to power.

The first season saw the evolution of Catherine’s plot against Peter III, Emperor of Russia, and ended with a coup in which she forced him from power.

Season two finds Catherine now pregnant, and her husband off the throne, but still frustratingly alive.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter III in The Great

Peter, realising a little too late that he needs to win back his wife’s affection and get her back on side, plots whilst under house arrest.

As the separated couple continue to scheme against each other whilst also adapting to parenthood, war with Turkey threatens to destabilise Catherine’s rule.

Who is in The Great season 2 cast?

Elle Fanning plays the future leader of Russia, Catherine the Great. Fanning appeared in several films as a child actor including We Bought a Zoo and Maleficent. More recently she has starred as MIchelle Carter in crime drama series The Girl From Plainville.

Nicholas Hoult plays Catherine’s drunken husband, Peter III. He is best known for his role as Tony in the gritty teen drama Skins. Hoult has also starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, and four of the X-Men films.

Other season two cast members include:

Gillian Anderson as Joanna

Jason Isaacs as Peter the Great

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo

Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov

Adam Godley as Archbishop

Douglas Hodge as General Velementov

Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth

Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana

Charity Wakefield as Georgina

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Great season 2 on TV?

Season 2 of The Great will premiere on Channel 4 on Wednesday 27 July at 10pm. Episodes will be released at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Season one and two are also available to watch now on StarzPlay.

Is there a season 3 of The Great?

Yes, Hulu announced that a third season made up of 10 episodes has been commissioned.