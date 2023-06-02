New HBO drama The Idol follows a music star Jocelyn's who is desperate to become the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Struggling with her career after a breakdown she comes into contact with Tedros at a nightclub and the chance meeting changes her life.

The mysterious guru and cultist promises to be her ticket back to mega-stardom, but as the pair become tightly entwined in each other’s lives, his darker side threatens to destroy Jocelyn.

The series premiered at Cannes but was panned for its gratuitous use of sex and nudity - but what else did critics expect from the latest show from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson?

With the show about to land in the US and UK, this is everything you need to know about The Idol cast, and where you have seen them before:

The Idol

Who is in the cast of The Idol?

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Jocelyn is a young pop idol on her way to fame and fortune, but when a nervous breakdown forces her to cancel her tour dates, she hits rock bottom. Determined to get back on top, Jocelyn forms a complicated relationship with a lifestyle guru and leader of a strange cult.

Depp is most famous for her status as a nepo baby - she is the daughter of Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis. Her other roles include appearances in historical drama The King, comedy drama Silent Night, and thriller film Wolf.

The Weeknd as Tedros

Tedros, is the self-help guru that Jocelyn turns to for advice and he becomes romantically involved with her. He is also the leader of a cult and has his own dark past.

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer-songwriter who works across different genres from R&B and hip hop to pop and dance. His biggest songs include Blinding Lights, The Birds, Wicked Games, and High for This. He is new to acting - he appeared as himself in drama film Uncut Gems and has had small voice parts in one episode of The Simpsons and American Dad!

Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol

Troye Sivan as Xander

Xander is Jocelyn's creative director throughout the show. Sivan is an actor and singer - his biggest film roles include playing John ‘Spud’ Milton in the Spud franchise, Gary in the drama Boy Erased, and Caleb in Paramount+ comedy drama Three Months.

Jane Adams as Nikki

Nikki is a record label executive. Jane Adams is best known for her roles in the Twin Peaks revival series, comedy shows Hung and Hacks, and dramas Sneaky Pete and Messiah. Her biggest film credits include the 2015 Poltergeist remake, and pandemic horror Sick.

Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist

Levy is best known as the producer and one of the main cast of the popular American comedy series Schitt’s Creek, where he stars alongside his father Eugene Levy and sister Sarah Levy.

Eli Roth as a representative for Live Nation

Eli has worked as a producer on some of the most disturbing horror films of this century, among them the Hostel trilogy, Chainsaw, Cabin Fever, and The Last Exorcism. As well as having cameo parts in many of these films, he has also starred in Death Proof Inglourious Basterds, Rock of Ages, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Hank Azaria as Chaim

Chaim is Jocelyn’s co-manager alongside Destiny. Azaria is a prolific actor best known for voicing dozens of characters in The Simpsons, and for playing David in Friends. He has also featured in the shows Brockmire, Hello Tomorrow!, and Free Agents, and the films Out of the Blue, Love and Other Drugs, and The Smurfs.

Other The Idol cast members include:

Rachel Sennott as Leia

Hari Nef as Talia

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Jennie Kim as Dyanne

Suzanna Son as Chloe

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Mike Dean

Ramsey

Anne Heche

Elizabeth Berkley

Maya Eshet

When is The Idol release date?