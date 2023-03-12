Ashley Johnson was the voice actor for Ellie in The Last of Us video games

HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us is set to introduce a major character who never featured in the games.

Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have remained faithful to the source material throughout the nine episode run, but have expanded on the PlayStation originals when the opportunity arises. The much lauded third episode was an example of this.

The HBO series also introduced new characters in the form of Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen as a resistance leader in Kansas City. But in one of the biggest additions so far, the show is set to introduce Ellie’s mother for the first time in Sunday (12 March) night’s season one finale.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have starred as Joel and Ellie in the hit series. But their journey to find the Fireflies will come to a dramatic conclusion in “Look for the Light”.

HBO have already renewed The Last of Us for a second series. The showrunners have suggested that future seasons would adapt The Last of Us Part II, which was released on PlayStation 4 in 2020.

Was Ellie’s mother in the video games?

Anna will make her on screen debut in The Last of Us’ season one finale on 12 March. She is not a character who featured in the games - with the stories of both games remaining tightly focused on Joel and Ellie.

But she was referenced in the companion comic book series The Last of Us: American Dreamers. The only depiction of Anna so far has come in the form of a poster dubbed The Last of Us: American Daughters.

The games’ co-creater and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann shared the image on social media in the run up to Sunday’s finale. Writing: “Every journey has a beginning... and an end.”

Who plays Anna in the HBO series?

The character of Anna will be played by Ashley Johnson. But while she might be making her debut in the HBO series on Sunday night - she will be very familar to The Last of Us fans.

Ashley Johnson. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Johnson was the voice actor who brought Ellie to life in both the original The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II. It is perfect casting to have her step into the role of Ellie’s mother for the TV adaption.

She is not the only voice actor to make the transition from The Last of Us games to the HBO series. Jeffery Pierce, who played Tommy, took on the role of Perry in the Kansas City arc, Merle Dandridge resumed her role as Marlene and Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the games, appeared as James in episode 8.

What else has Ashley Johnson been in?

The actor made her debut in Growing Pains as a child playing Chrissy Seaver in the ABC sitcom. She also appeared in the American adaption of The Killing as Amber Ahmed.