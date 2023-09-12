Liz White, Daniel Mays and more join the cast of the true crime series about the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper

The Long Shadow is an upcoming ITVXtrue crime drama series about the five year police manhunt for serial killer and rapist Peter Sutcliffe, AKA the Yorkshire Ripper.

Sutcliffe killed three women and attempted to kill seven others between 1975 and 1980. The murderer, from Bingley, carried out most of his crimes in towns across Yorkshire, hence his grim moniker.

The police investigation into the Yorkshire Ripper has been the subject of much criticism because it took so long to catch the killer, and because some believed that the authorities did not take the killings seriously when they believed that it was solely prostitutes who were being targeted.

Additionally, police were led on a false trail by a hoax called with a north east accent, which meant that resources were spent on searching for the killer in Sunderland, and evidence that he was from Yorkshire was initially discounted.

The long manhunt was the subject of major 2020 Netflix documentary The Ripper, and is now being reimagined in an ITVX seven part drama full of well known British stars.

Toby Jones stars in The Long Shadow

Who plays Peter Sutcliffe in The Long Shadow?

County Durham actor Mark Stobbart plays the serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, in The Long Shadow. Though he only appears as Sutcliffe in two of the seaon’s seven episodes, Stobbart has one of the most important roles.

The actor cut his teeth on crime procedurals, appearing in 55 Degrees North, Line of Duty, Vera, and The Hunt for Raoul Moat, but this will be his biggest role to date. Stobbart’s upcoming projects include crime drama film The Chelsea Cowboy, in which he will play British filmmaker Ken Loach.

The Yorkshire Ripper killed three women and attempted to kill seven more victims over his five year crime spree

Who is in the cast of The Long Shadow?

The rest of the main cast in The Long Shadow are:

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson7 episodes

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley

Michael McElhatton as CC Ronald Gregory

Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn

David Morrissey as ACC George Oldfield

Steven Waddington as DSI Dick Holland

Chloe Harris as WPC Jenny Bush

Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Claxton

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban

Liam Garrigan as PS Bob Blake

Stephen Tompkinson as David Gee

John Henshaw as Mike Dugdale

Victoria Myers as WPC Sue Neave

Christopher Hatherall as DCS John Domaille

Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn

Emma Cunniffe as Margaret Oldfield

Adam Long as DC Andrew Laptew

Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson

Shaun Thomas as Neil

Kate Rutter as Irene MacDonald

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson

Is there a trailer for The Long Shadow?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of The Long Shadow?

An exact release date for the series has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that The Long Shadow is due to be released on ITVX some time this month.