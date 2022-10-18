A new series of The Martin Lewis Money show live specials will air on ITV this week with advice from the money saving expert and co-host Angelica Bell

ITV financial advice series, The Martin Lewis Money Show, is returning this month with hour-long live specials intended to help consumers nagivate the cost of living crisis. The money saving expert Martin Lewis and co-host Angelica Bell will front the series as Martin takes live questions from concerned members of the public.

Following chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement, which saw him cancel almost all of the policies announced in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, millions of people across the country will have fresh concerns about energy bills and rampant inflation. Many are worried about how they will afford basic necessities such as food and heating over the next few months and after government assistance comes to an end.

Martin is a frequently appears on ITV’s This Morning and Good Morning Britain to offer urgent financial advice and predictions for future market trends. The new series of hour-long evening specials will enable Martin to dig deeper into the issues affecting British consumers and take more questions from the audience.

Martin Lewis has hit out at “irresponsible” government messaging over the stamp duty savings that could potentially be made by first-time buyers following the mini-budget.

What is The Martin Lewis Money Show?

The Martin Lewis Money Show is a current affairs and financial advice programme hosted by financial expert Martin Lewis and presenter Angelica Bell. The series began airing in half hour instalments in 2012 during the period of austerity, with Saira Khan as the original co-host.

There have been several hour-long live specials since 2016 focused on major issues such as Brexit, the Coronavirus pandemic, and the cost of living crisis. As the current economic crisis is having an unprecedented impact on millions of British people, the new series of specials will aim to offer tips for those struggling with spiralling bills and rising inflation.

Martin will also take questions from audience members in person and virtually and give them on the spot advice based on his years of experience.

Martin Lewis gives financial advice on GMB

Who is Martin Lewis?

Martin Lewis, 50, known as the money saving expert because of his savvy financial skills and for founding the website of the same name, is a financial journalist with decades of experience.

He is a multi-millionaire, having sold his MoneySavingExpert website for an estimated £87 million. He has led campaigns against unfair bank charges and changes to student finance plans, and launched the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute which studies the link between mental health and financial troubles.

Who is Angelica Bell?

Angellica Bell, 46, is a television and radio presenter, who worked on CBBC from 2000-2006. She has also presented several episodes of The One Show, and won season 12 of Celebrity MasterChef.

Her other TV appearances include as a panellist on Richard Osman’s House of Games, and a contestant on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, and The Chase Celebrity Special.

Can you apply to be on The Martin Lewis Money Show?

Yes, you can apply to attend the live show as an audience member in person or virtually and can submit a question to ask Martin through the link on the Tweet below.

Successful applicants will be able to attend the audience by themselves or bring someone with them. The application form asks for basic personal information including your full name, email, address, and phone number.

When is The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on TV?