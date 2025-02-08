The Masked Singer is almost at the end of the series, but the show has kept everyone guessing throughout.

The Saturday night arrived back on screens with a bang last month. Plenty of celebrities have already been unmasked, with Grayson Perry and Andrea Corr becoming the latest stars to uncover their identity.

One of the character left in the competition which has kept fans and the panel guessing throughout the past few weeks has been Pufferfish. Here’s everything we know so far about Pufferfish to help you determine who is behind the mask.

Fans are convinced that a West End star is behind the Pufferfish mask on The Masked Singer | ITV

What have been the clues so far to Pufferfish in The Masked Singer so far?

The clues so far are:

‘Mirror, will my dreams come true?

References to “miracles” and “angelfish looking over me”

Getting “snappered so often”, while standing on a catwalk

A red suitcase with a French flag

A small plush mouse toy

Being a “born performer”

A framed photograph of Helen Worth, who played Gail Platt in Coronation Street

“Things are only going to get stranger”

“Never sleep on this fish”

Pufferfish is seen turning on a lamp in their VT

References to fashion and being in front of the camera

Pufferfish was writing into a five year diary with a pink pom-pom pen

“A coat always comes in handy”

Photographer seen wearing devil horns

A summons to jury duty is seen in the VT

Pufferfish sang Lose Control by Teddy Swims as their clue song. The riddle that Pufferfish has offered up is: "Being puffed up all day can feel so excessive, sometimes being small is just as impressive".

Pufferfish has impressed on The Masked Singer. | ITV

In episode six, the ‘clue-nections’ gave us the words ‘Isaac’, ‘Wilde’ and ‘Hammerstein’ for Pufferfish, with the panel quickly picking up that the hidden linking clue word was ‘Oscar’.

Which celebrities have been guessed for Pufferfish on The Masked Singer?

Both the viewers and the panel have been blown away by Pufferfish’s voice, with the consensus being that the masked celebrity must be trained in some way. Pufferfish’s latest performance of Rain On My Parade from the musical Funny Girl left both the panel and viewers at home speechless.

Jonathan thinks that the celebrity could be former I’d Do Anything winner Jodie Prenger, hinting toward the West End and Coronation Street links. Mo’s latest guess was Cyndi Lauper, while Maya went for Harry Potter star Emma Watson. Davina thinks that there is a Disney connection, going for American singer Tori Kelly.

Viewers at home seem to believe that West End star Samantha Barks, who made her film debut in the 2012 Oscar-awarding winning film Les Miserables and also placed 3rd on I’d Do Anything. Other guesses have included Ruthie Henshall, Lucy Fallon and even former Masked Singer judge Rita Ora.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, February 8 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and the STV Player.