Fans of The Masked Singer have lit up social media with their guess as to who is Toad In The Hole.

The Masked Singer returned in early January, with host Joel Dommett taking the reins once again of the best guessing game on TV. Resident judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross also return, while new judge Maya Jama replaces singer Rita Ora on the panel.

12 celebrities have masked up and disguised themselves, with this year’s costumes including characters such as Wolf, Bear and Pufferfish. While Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have already been unmasked, there are still mysteries to get to the bottom of.

One character fans are speculating over is Toad In The Hole - here’s everything we know about the hidden celebrity so far, and which stars are rumoured to be behind the mask.

Fans have are guessing who is behind the Toad In The Hole costume on The Masked Singer. | ITV

What have been the clues to Toad In The Hole so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Toad In The Hole’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

Cooking and baking are a big part of their life

A satchel was shown in one VT

They claimed to be “chatty”

They put emphasis on their versatility

Who do the judges think Toad In The Hole is on The Masked Singer?

Mo, Davina, Maya and Jonathan all agreed, as did guest judge Vicky McClure, that Toad In The Hole’s voice reminded them of soul singer Macy Gray. Other names offer up by the detective panel included DJ Annie Mac, Dame Jessica Ennis Hill and Mike Tyson.

Fan theories for Toad In The Hole in The Masked Singer

Fans followed in the footsteps of the judges and immediately jumped on singer Macy Gray as a theory for the identity behind Toad In The Hole. Many have claimed that her unique voice is unmistakable, even behind the heavy costume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singing Valarie by Amy Winehouse, many fans said that the voice definitely belonged to the ‘I Try’ singer. Gray has already appeared on the US version of the show, so it would be beyond possibility that she could cross the pond to appear on the UK show.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, January 11 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.