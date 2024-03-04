Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fixing “troubled teens” in the United States is a billion-dollar industry; those parents who cannot handle the behavioural issues of teenagers who are constantly finding themselves on the wrong side of the law or school pour money into books and even retreats to help instil some discipline in their child.

Kubler brings together other survivors of the controversial boarding school which was advertised as designed to rehabilitate troubled teens, only for the students to find that their freedoms were drastically and immediately curtailed.

The students in the school were not allowed to talk, smile, go outside, or communicate freely with the outside world, while its convoluted system of merits made it extremely difficult for the students to leave the school before they turned 18. During its peak, The Academy had almost 500 children enrolled.

What is “The Program” on Netflix about?

“No talking. No smiling. No going outside. The Academy at Ivy Ridge claimed to use therapy and recreational activities to help troubled teens. Instead, teens suffered mental and physical abuse in a program that operated like a cult. In this gripping investigative docuseries, a filmmaker and other former students recall their horrific experiences attending a disciplinary school and expose the horrors of the troubled teen industry.”

How many episodes is “The Program”?

“The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping” is a three-episode limited series, with each episode running at an average of 50-60 minutes.

Does The Academy at Ivy Ridge still exist?

Fortunately, in March 2009, it was announced that Ivy Ridge was going to close for restructuring until fall 2009. At that time, there were approximately 60 students enrolled, and they were either sent home or transferred to similar boarding schools. In April 2009, the campus was sold to a Delaware corporation. A spokesperson for the purchaser told the news media that the school would not reopen.

