The Queen’s Gambit was a hit with Netflix viewers in 2020, with the show’s star Anya Taylor-Joy now hinting that fans could be in for more of the story

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has dropped a teased that a second series of the Netflix drama could be coming to screens soon. The show was a massive hit for the streaming service in 2020 and racked up a number of award wins including 11 Primetime Emmys.

While many believed that the mini-series was set to be a one series wonder, Taylor-Joy, who portrayed that show’s central character of Beth Harmon, has posted a cryptic tweet which has sent fans wild with anticipation. However, the widelyshared tweet has now been deleted, leading to confusion over the future of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Queen’s Gambit followed the fictional story of Beth, a child chess prodigy, as she grew up to become one of the best chess players in the world while also grappling with addiction and alcoholism in the Cold War era. The show captured the imagination of many viewers, with some so enthralled by Taylor-Joy’s performance that they were led to believe Beth was a real-life figure.

But is the show returning - and what has the actress said? Here’s everything you need to know about the possibility of a second series of The Queen’s Gambit.

What did Anya Taylor-Joy say on Twitter about The Queen’s Gambit?

Taylor-Joy, who recently found further success with the comedy horror film The Menu, set Twitter on fire when she posted a tweet which simply read ‘The Queen’s Gambit 2’. Fans quickly flooded the replies with excitement that a new series of the show could be on the cards.

Advertisement

A now-deleted tweet from Anya Taylor-Joy’s Twitter account hinted at a second series of The Queen’s Gambit. (Credit: Twitter)

However, the excitement was short-lived as the tweet from her personal account, which hadn’t been active since November 2020, was deleted shortly after. Unfortunately for those hoping to see more of Beth’s story, the actress told her Instagram followers that the tweet was the result of a hacking.

Advertisement

On Instagram Stories, she said: “My Twitter has been hacked - apologies for all inconveniences, it’s NOT me!”

Anya Taylor-Joy said that her Twitter account had been hacked, explaining a tweet which hinted towards a second series of The Queen’s Gambit. (Credit: @anyataylorjoy/Instagram)

Advertisement

Fans shared their disappointment on the social media site. One person said: “I knew it was too good to be true”.

How did season one of The Queen’s Gambit end?

Although fans were excited at the prospect of a new series of the Netflix hit, the show was created as a mini-series. The creators intended to tell the story in a one-series arc.

The show saw Beth Harmon rise through the ranks of the male-dominated chess world. However, her life was blighted by addiction which began during her time at an orphanage as a young girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Towards the end of the series, we saw Beth as she came up against Russian grandmaster Vasily Borgov in her pursuit of becoming world number one. However, after a wild night before her match, Beth shows up to the highly-anticpated match hungover and loses to Borgov.

The Queen's Gambit on NETFLIX

Beth returns home to Kentucky, rejecting offers from her friends to prepare for further competitions. Her childhood friend Jolene arrives at her home and helps to pull Beth out of her addiction after the chess star finds out that her first mentor Mr Sheibel, a caretaker at her old orphanage who first introduced her to chess and subsequently lost contact with, had been pain-stakingly following her progress and career ever since.

She then decides to bite the bullet and jumps back into the chess world with the Moscow International competition, quickly swpiing opposition away in mulitple matches and becoming a star for her chess-playing in Russia. In the final match of the competition, she once again comes up against Borgov.

Advertisement