Eugene Levy is back for a second instalment of The Reluctant Traveller which is set to air on Apple TV Plus.

Following on from the popular first season, it is hosted and executive produced by the Emmy award-winning Canadian actor. The Reluctant Traveller season 2 will focus on Europe, with Levy visiting countries including Greece, Scotland and Germany as he steps outside his comfort zone once again.

The seven-part series will follow Levy as he uncovers hidden gems, from preparing for Midsummer in Sweden, visiting his mother’s childhood homeland of Scotland, dining with a luminary, to taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez.

Here's everything we need to know about what Levy will get up to in The Reluctant Traveller season 2.

What is The Reluctant Traveller about?

The Reluctant Traveller season 2 will once again follow Levy as he steps out of his comfort zone to visit Europe. The seven episode series will see him explore countries including Greece, Scotland and Germany.

Here is the official synopsis from Apple TV Plus: "This season, Levy ventures even further off the beaten path, inspired to experience local practices and global escapades with friends both new and old, including preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose-tracking adventure, visiting his mother’s childhood homeland of Scotland for the first time, dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, embracing wellness with a hay bath under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt, voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy, and playing soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville, Spain."

The Reluctant Traveller trailer

Apple TV Plus has released a trailer for the second season of The Reluctant Traveller ahead of the new series. You can watch it here.

How many episodes are there in The Reluctant Traveller season 2?

The Reluctant Traveller season 2 is made up of seven episodes, two of which will drop together, with the rest airing weekly. Each episode will see Levy travel to a different country.

Here is the episode schedule for The Reluctant Traveller:

Episode 1: Sweden - Friday, March 8

Episode 2: Scotland - Friday, March 8

Episode 3: France - Friday, March 15

Episode 4: Germany - Friday, March 22

Episode 5: Italy - Friday, March 29

Episode 6: Greece - Friday, April 5

Episode 7: Spain - Friday, April 12

When can I watch The Reluctant Traveller season 2?

The first two episodes of The Reluctant Traveller season 2 will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus from Friday, March 8. The remaining five will be available to watch on a weekly basis, with the finale airing on Friday, April 12.