The Repair Shop relies on a team of expert craftspeople to restore everything from wooden clocks to to cermaic kennels

The Repair Shop sees family heirlooms brought into the workshop to be restored for their owners by a host of specialist experts.

Now in its 10th season, host Jay Blades is getting the gang of resotration experts back together to bring new life to a variety of valuables.

The Repair Shop experts

Who are The Repair Shop experts?

Jay Blades - Host

Jay Blades has been the lead presenter of the show since the first season aired in 2017.

He began his career working as a labourer before entering work in upholstery and furniture restoration.

His role in The Repair Shop came about after producers saw a short film about a charity he had established teaching young people to restore furniture.

Jay’s other TV roles include presenting upcycling programme Money for Nothing, and Jay and Dom’s Home Fix.

He has also made guest appearances on Would I Lie To You, Celebrity Masterchef, and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Jay is also the subject of the three-part Channel 5 documentary No Place Like Home where he returns to his childhood neighbourhood.

Suzie Fletcher - Leather expert

Suzie is an Oxfordshire-based saddle maker, and is an expert in restoring leather goods such as jackets, accessories and furniture.

She has appeared on The Repair Shop since the third series and is joined on the programme by fellow expert and her brother Steve.

Steve Fletcher - Horologist

Steve is a clock expert and spends his time in the workshop restoring faulty timepieces of all shapes, sizes, and ages.

He inherited his family’s clock workshop in Witley, Oxfordshire, which he now runs himself.

Will Kirk - Wood restoration expert

Will, like Jay, has a background in furniture restoration - he is a carpenter and owns a workshop in Wandsworth.

He has made other appearances on television, including as a competitor on Celebrity MasterChef and as an expert on What to But and Why, and The French Collection.

Kirsten Ramsay - Ceramics expert

Kirsten is The Repair Shop’s resident ceramics expert and usually puts her skills to good use restoring antiques in the workshop.

She owns her own business, Kirsten Ramsay Ceramic Conservation and Restoration, and her expertise has also been employed by the British Museum.

Dominic Chinea - Metal expert

Dominic has years of experience working in set design car restoration, although he actually began his career as a graphic designer.

He has been a Repair Shop expert since the second series and has used his skills to restore a children’s roundabout and a strength testing carnaval machine.

Dominic has also appeared alongside Jay in Jay and Dom’s Home Fix, and made a guest appearance on Top Gear where his car knowledge came in handy.

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell - Teddy bear experts

Amanda and Julie are experts in the niche area of teddy bear repair, but also branch out into restoring other children’s toys in the series.

They own Bear It In Mind, a restoration business and also host the podcast Barely Begun where they discuss how to best look after teddy bears. The pair have been regular Repair Shop experts since the second season.

Lucia Scalisi - Painting conservator

Lucia’s job in the workshop is to give ageing and faded or otherwise damaged artwork a new lease of life whilst preserving the original work.

She runs her own business but has also worked on restorations at the V&A Museum and the Calcutta Tercentenary Trust in India.

Brenton West - Silversmith

Brenton has been on The Repair Shop since the first season and has repaired over 100 items in his time on the programme.

He has worked alongside famous designers such as Faberge and Asprey and has more than 40 years industry experience.

Brenton appeared on Celebrity Mastermind this February, with the specialist subject of Formula One from 1977-1987, and won the programme.

When is The Repair Shop on TV?

The Repair Shop is currently airing weekly on BBC One - episode two will air at 8pm on 18 May.