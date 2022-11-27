Davina McCall hosts The Sun’s Who Cares Wins healthcare awards on Channel 4

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins, an awards show for healthcare workers, will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 27 November.

The ceremony, which took place in London earlier in the month, was hosted by Davina McCall.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards.

What is it about?

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins is an awards ceremony that acknowledges healthcare professionals around the UK. This year’s ceremony is the fifth time the awards have taken place, and the second time they’ve been broadcast by Channel 4.

Who Cares Wins is a play on the phrase ‘Who Dares Wins’.

Who is hosting Who Cares Wins?

Davina McCall hosting the Who Cares Wins Awards (Credit: Jed Leicester)

The Who Cares Wins awards are being hosted by Davina McCall, in her second time hosting the ceremony. McCall is a presenter and broadcaster who regularly hosts events of this nature; you might recognise her from hosting Big Brother and The Million Pound Drop, or from judging The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer.

Davina McCall said: “I’m enormously proud to host these awards, which recognise some of the most amazing people on the planet. It’s a privilege to meet these everyday heroes and celebrate their truly inspirational stories.”

What are the awards categories?

11 awards are being handed out at the Who Cares Win ceremony. The categories are as follows:

Best Doctor

Best Midwife

Best Team

Best Nurse

Best Health Charity

Unsung Hero

Young Hero

The Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero

999 Hero

Christina Newbury Memorial Award

The National Lottery Local Health Hero Award

Caroline Flack was a presenter and broadcaster, best known as the host of Love Island. She died by suicide in February 2020. The day after her death, The Sun attracted attention for a piece mocking her recent legal troubles, and in the years since Flack’s death it’s become a commonly accepted viewpoint that tabloid media coverage of her life was a significant contributor to her death, with Flack’s mother speaking out repeatedly about how The Sun wrote about Flack.

Christina Newbury was the Health Editor at the Sun, who passed away suddenly at the age of 31. It was Newbury who founded the awards in 2017.

Where did the awards take place?

The Who Cares Wins awards were held at The Roundhouse in Camden in London. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer were in attendance.

Who is presenting the awards?

Celebrities like Anthony Joshua, Al Murray, Martin and Roman Kemp, Christine Lampard, Ellie Simmonds, Harry Redknapp, Susannah Reid, and Mel B attended the Who Cares Wins ceremony to present awards.

King Charles III presented the Best Doctor award to Dr Freda Newlands in September at Balmoral Castle. (He was at this point still the Prince of Wales, with Newlands visiting Balmoral the day before the Queen died.)

What time are the Who Cares Wins awards on television?