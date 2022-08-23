Aidan Turner stars as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, a man with a seemingly perfect life - and a big secret to hide...

The Suspect, an adaptation of Michael Robotham’s novel of the same name, is starting on ITV on Monday 29 August.

The series, which stars Aidan Turner, follows a pair of detectives who gradually start to realise that the celebrity doctor consulting on their case might not be telling them the full truth – and that he might know more about this particular murder than he’s letting on…

Here’s everything you need to know about The Suspect.

What is The Suspect about?

The Suspect is about Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, a man with a seemingly perfect life. As ITV’s official synopsis explains, Doctor Joe has “a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.”

When a young woman is found dead, the police come to Joe to ask for his help and expertise – but gradually, as the suicide investigation starts to become a murder case, the police start to ask if they “know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?”

Who stars in The Suspect?

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, sat in his office and giving the viewer a cold, intimidating stare (Credit: ITV)

Aidan Turner plays Joe O’Loughlin, the doctor with a seemingly perfect life. Turner is best known for his starring turn in Poldark, but you might also recognise him from da Vinci biopic Leonardo or drama The Way of the Wind.

Anjli Mohindra plays DS Riya Devi, the junior detective working with Joe. Mohindra is perhaps best known for appearing in BBC One thrillers Vigil and Bodyguard, as well as of course for appearing in The Sarah Jane Adventures. Most recently, she was one of the leads of Sky’s time travel thriller The Lazarus Project.

Shaun Parkes plays DI Vincent Ruiz, the senior of the two detectives working with Joe. Parkes recently appeared in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe – giving what was probably the performance of the year in first episode Mangrove – but you might also recognise him from appearances in Lost in Space and Doctor Who.

They’re joined by Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show), Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster), Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag) and Bobby Scofield (Time, Anthony) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Suspect?

The series was written by Peter Berry, who has previously written for Gangs of London, The Last Enemy, and Prime Suspect 6.

It was directed by James Strong, who’s best known for directing Broadchurch, as well as a number of Doctor Who episodes in the early 2000s. He also directed Vigil last year.

Is there a trailer for The Suspect?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Is The Suspect based on a book?

Yes, it is! The Suspect is an adaptation of Michael Robotham’s book of the same name, his debut novel from 2004.

You might know Robotham’s novels Good Girl Bad Girl, When She Was Good, and Lying Beside You.

When is The Suspect’s release date?

The Suspect begins on ITV at 9pm on Monday 29 August, with all episodes available to watch as a boxset on the ITV Hub immediately afterwards.

How many episodes is The Suspect?

There are five episodes to The Suspect’s first series, each of which will be around 45 minutes in length.

Why should I watch The Suspect?