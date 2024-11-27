ITV has cancelled a popular police drama after three series as the channel admitted that it was disappointed with its latest viewing figures.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tower premiered on ITV in 2021 and was based on the Metropolitan series of novels by Kate London. The story followed police officer Sarah Collins, played by Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan, as she dug into the middle of a police conspiracy after the death of a long-serving Met Police officer and a young girl.

The show also starred Emmet J. Scanlan, Jimmy Akingbola and Tahriah Sharif. While the show gripped loyal viewers over its 11 episodes, ITV has now called time on The Tower after underwhelming series three viewing figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police drama The Tower has been cancelled by ITV after three series following a drop in viewing figures. | ITV

A spokesperson for ITV told The Sun: “The Tower was much loved by the audience who watched the drama but the viewing figures for the last series did not reach expectations so sadly we won’t be recommissioning.”

More than five-and-a-half million viewers tuned in for the show’s first series, but this shrunk over its run. By the series three finale, which aired in September, viewing figures has dropped to just over two-and-a-half million.

The news will be a bitter blow for series creator Patrick Harbinson, who told The Sun earlier this year that he had been working on series four in the hope that ITV bosses would recommission the show. He said at the time: “There are more brilliant stories to tell, involving Gemma Whelan’s character DS Sarah Collins and PC Lizzie Adama, played by Tahirah Sharif.

“Both those characters still have a long way to go. The world of crime in England is fast changing. Different crimes, different fears, different heroes. I’d love to do more about them.”