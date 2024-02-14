The Vince Staples Show | Who is Vince Staples, what is his new show about and when is it on Netflix?
Netflix is set to release this week a five-part series based around the life of hip-hop artist Vince Staples, charting his day-to-day life and the series on pitfalls that the musician finds himself in every week. However, rather than this being another documentary series, “The Vince Staples Show” is instead a surrealistic piece of meta-fiction, so we’ve been dutifully informed anyway.
Staples initially launched his eclectic series on YouTube back in 2019, featuring musical performances, interviews with guests and comedic sketches akin to Tyler The Creator’s Adult Swim show, “Loiter Squad” back in 2012. Loaded with irreverent humour, the series became not only a viral success but also showcased the hip-hop artist’s charisma and comedic chops.
Its popularity, along with the meteoric rise of Staples, led to Netflix commissioning the first season of the show, which rather than act as a mixtape that the YouTube show presented itself as looks to be more of a straight-forward sitcom. That matches up with the creative minds involved alongside Staples producing the show - it’s executive produced by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith. Edelman and Williams co-created the series with Staples.
What is “The Vince Staples Show” about?
“Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”
“From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.”
Who is Vince Staples?
Vince Staples is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his unique style and thought-provoking lyrics. Born on July 2, 1993, in Long Beach, California, Staples rose to prominence in the hip-hop scene with his mixtapes "Shyne Coldchain Vol. 1" and "Winter in Prague." He gained further recognition with his collaborative work with Odd Future members and his appearances on Earl Sweatshirt's album "Doris." Staples released his debut EP, "Hell Can Wait," in 2014, followed by his debut album, "Summertime '06," which received critical acclaim.
Known for his introspective and socially conscious lyrics, Staples addresses topics such as gang violence, poverty, and racial inequality in his music. He has since released several more albums, including "Big Fish Theory" and "FM!," further establishing himself as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary hip-hop.
Who else stars in “The Vince Staples Show”?
Staples is joined by recurring guest stars Vanessa Bell Calloway (“Coming to America,” “This Is Us”) and Andrea Ellsworth (“#BlackAF,” “Gentefied”). Expect appearances also from Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock.
When is “The Vince Staples Show” out on Netflix in the United Kingdom?
All five episodes of “The Vince Staples Show” drop on Netflix in the UK on February 15 2024 (subscription required)
