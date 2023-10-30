With ‘The Voice UK’ set to return to our screens in little over a week, host Emma Willis has already made a huge comparison to one group of new hopefuls.

Your hosts for The Voice UK: will.i.am, Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs. (Credit: ITV)

The upcoming season of The Voice UK is set to feature the introduction of groups, with presenter Emma Willis drawing comparisons between one of the groups and the renowned British girl band Little Mix. The 47-year-old former ‘Big Brother’ host shared her thoughts on the upcoming series of the reality show, which features singers performing for a panel of celebrity judges without the judges being able to see the contestant, as the ITV1 show prepares to return in November, pop stars Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and Will.i.am will take their seats as judges.

Speaking about the introduction of group auditions for the first time, Willis expressed her excitement, stating, "It's always refreshing to incorporate something new. Many talented groups out there have never had the opportunity to audition, and now they have that chance. We've come across some incredible groups, but there was one group in particular that truly stood out to me. They had it all - it was like watching Little Mix."

Willis also shared a heartwarming anecdote about her daughter's recent songwriting endeavour with her father, Busted bassist Matt Willis. Discussing her children's potential interest in following their father's musical path, she revealed, "Trixie is eager to audition for The Voice kids, Isabelle is involved in drama and music, and Ace has shown a keen interest as well. He's just learned to play the drums. However, it's Trixie who has her sights set on the show - she's only six years old."

Meanwhile, Welsh singer Sir Tom, 83, praised the addition of group auditions, emphasizing the unique power that groups can bring to musical performances. Murs, 39, who gained fame through ‘The X Factor,’ expressed mixed emotions about leaving the show after the 2023 series, highlighting the pride he feels for being part of the journey. He also shared his enthusiasm for the inclusion of groups in the competition, emphasizing the diverse and exciting potential that groups bring to the stage.

When does The Voice UK begin?