Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The finale of The White Lotus has fans excited as Mike White’s satirical black comedy look set to provide answers to this season’s mysteries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit HBO anthology series has continued to wow audience with its third series, starring names such as Walton goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood. Following the goings on at the eponymous luxury hotel resort, The White Lotus was set in Thailand this season and gave viewers plenty to theorise over since the first episode.

Ever since the opening scene of season three, which saw an unidentified shooter rampage through the hotel and and unidentified dead body floating in the water, fans have been watching intently to find our any clue as to who the gunman or dead body was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Answers are finally within your fingertips, with the show’s season three finale dropping overnight in the US - here’s how UK viewer can catch up on the drama of The White Lotus season three finale.

Fans of The White Lotus are theorising that Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) could meet her demise in the season three finale | HBO

How to watch The White Lotus season three finale in the UK

The final episode of The White Lotus season three will be available to watch for Sky and NOW TV customers. The episode will air on Sky Atlantic, as well as being available on the streaming service NOW TV.

What time is The White Lotus season three available from in the UK?

The White Lotus simulcasts with the US, meaning that the season three finale aired at 2am in the early hours of Monday morning (April 7). However, for those who were fast asleep, worry not as Sky Atlantic air the episode again at 9pm on Monday evening.

Episodes of The White Lotus are added to NOW TV at the same time at the US simulcast, meaning that the finale is available from 2am on Monday, April 7 on the streaming service.