The White Lotus: How to watch season three finale in the UK - what time is the episode out?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hit HBO anthology series has continued to wow audience with its third series, starring names such as Walton goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood. Following the goings on at the eponymous luxury hotel resort, The White Lotus was set in Thailand this season and gave viewers plenty to theorise over since the first episode.
Ever since the opening scene of season three, which saw an unidentified shooter rampage through the hotel and and unidentified dead body floating in the water, fans have been watching intently to find our any clue as to who the gunman or dead body was.
Answers are finally within your fingertips, with the show’s season three finale dropping overnight in the US - here’s how UK viewer can catch up on the drama of The White Lotus season three finale.
How to watch The White Lotus season three finale in the UK
The final episode of The White Lotus season three will be available to watch for Sky and NOW TV customers. The episode will air on Sky Atlantic, as well as being available on the streaming service NOW TV.
What time is The White Lotus season three available from in the UK?
The White Lotus simulcasts with the US, meaning that the season three finale aired at 2am in the early hours of Monday morning (April 7). However, for those who were fast asleep, worry not as Sky Atlantic air the episode again at 9pm on Monday evening.
Episodes of The White Lotus are added to NOW TV at the same time at the US simulcast, meaning that the finale is available from 2am on Monday, April 7 on the streaming service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.