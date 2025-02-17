The White Lotus returns to screens for its third season with a whole new a-list cast.

The award-winning drama anthology series returns on February 17. After visiting Hawaii and Italy in previous season, viewers will be transported to Thailand for the new season.

Who is in season three of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has become famous for its incredible ensemble casts, which in the past have included stars such as Aubrey Plaza, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge and Leo Woodall.

A new cast will arrive at The White Lotus in Thailand this time. Here’s everyone in the main cast and where you’ve seen them before:

A brand new ensemble cast features in The White Lotus season three, including Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey. | HBO

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Jason Isaacs will appear as wealthy businessman Timothy Ratliff, visiting the Thai resort with his wife Victoria and their children Saxon, Piper and Lochlan.

Isaacs is best known to audiences for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. He has also appeared in big screen flicks such as Black Hawk Down, The Patriot, Peter Pan and The Death of Stalin. The 61-year-old has also appeared in notable television roles, including Netflix mystery series The OA, Star Trek: Discovery and Brotherhood.

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Parker Posey plays opposite Jason Isaacs as Timothy’s wife Victoria. Posey is noted for her previous roles in independent films, and has been branded the “Queen of the Indies” in the 1990s.

Her notable indie roles include Dazed and Confused, Party Girl, The Doom Generation and The Daytrippers among other films. Posey picked up more mainstream roles in Scream 3, The Sweetest Thing, Blade: Trinity and Superman Returns.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Timothy and Victoria's eldest child Saxon, who works for his father’s company. The actor’s distinctive second name is no coincidence - Patrick is the son of Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The White Lotus isn’t his first foray into acting, with the star appearing in shows such as The Staircase, American Sports Story and The Boys spin-off series Gen V.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Sarah Catherine Hook plays Timothy and Victoria’s middle child and senior college student Piper. Hook is possibly best known for her roles in the 2021 horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, which she starred in alongside Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Hook also has credits which include Netflix vampire series First Kill, and the Prime Video remake series of Cruel Intentions.

The White Lotus season three premieres on February 16. | HBO

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

Playing the Ratliff family’s youngest sibling Lochlan is Sam Nivola. Sam is the son of English actress Emily Mortimer and US actor Alessandro Nivola.

Sam made his acting debut in the comedy series Doll & Em, and has since went on to appear in The Pursuit Of Love and The Perfect Couple. His film credits include White Noise, Eileen and the Oscar-nominated film Maestro.

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Walton Goggins plays Rick Hatchett in season three of The White Lotus. The celebrated actor will be a familiar face to film and television fans.

Goggins currently appears in shows such as The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout, and provided voice acting to superhero animated series Invincible. His other television role include The Shield, Justified and Vice Principals. Goggins has also appeared in award-winning films such as The Accountant, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

Aimee Lou Wood will play Chelsea, Rick’s much young girlfriend who travels to the Thai resort with him. The star is perhaps best known for her award-winning role in the Netflix comedy drama Sex Education.

Wood has also appeared in the BC Three drama Daddy Issues alongside David Morrissey. In 2024, she performed the lead role in the British comedy film Seize Them!

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season three | HBO

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Leslie Bibb will appear as Kate, a member of a friendship group who travel to the Thai resort for a reunion trip. Bibb is possibly best known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as Christine Everhart in Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

Her other notable role include in the 2024 Apple TV+ series Palm Royale and in the 2021 Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Carrie Coon will play Laurie in the new series of The White Lotus. Laurie is part of the trio, along with Kate, who are reunited on a girls’ trip to the resort.

Coon is an award-winning actress, who appeared third season of Fargo and more recently, in HBO series The Gilded Age. She has also appeared in the drama series The Leftovers. Her film credits include Gone Girl, Widows, Avengers: Infinity War, and modern Ghostbusters sequel films - Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn

Jaclyn, portrayed by Michelle Monaghan, rounds off the girl group who have traveled to Thailand for a reunion trip. Monaghan will be a familiar face to fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise, having played Julia Meade in Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The actress has also appeared in filmed such as Source Code, Patriots Day, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Her TV credits include True Detective, The Path, Messiah and Echoes.

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan in The White Lotus season three | HBO

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

K-pop star Lalisa Manobal makes her acting debut in The White Lotus season three | HBO

Lalisa Manobal makes her acting debut in the third season of The White Lotus, but she will be known to millions around the globe. Lalisa is best known as just Lisa to fans of the K-pop group Blackpink.

As part of Blackpink, the Thai singer and rapper has sold more 20 million records across the globe and has become the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram. She also launched a solo career that saw her release hits such as Rockstar and Money.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Natasha Rothwell returns to The White Lotus | HBO

Natasha Rothwell is the only returning actor in this season of The White Lotus. She returns as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager from The White Lotus Hawaii resort in season one.

Rothwell has also appeared in shows such as Insecure and How To Die Alone. She was previously a writer for Saturday Night Live.

The White Lotus season three debuts on Monday, 17 February on Sky and NOWTV.