The Yorkshire Vet favourites Jean and Steve Green to get their own show on Channel 5

Britain’s oldest working farmers and stalwarts of The Yorkshire Vet Jean and Steve Green are to get their own Channel 5 show.

The pair, aged 94 and 72, have been incredibly popular after featuring on Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet – so much show that the channel has commissioned a new four-part documentary series celebrating the every day lives on the country’s oldest working farmers on their Yorkshire farm.

The couple have been forging their own path for many years, including bringing in unusual ideas such as alpaca walks, running a glamping site and even opening a luxury cat hotel. And now they’re branching out into their own TV show, which will be produced by Leeds-based eOne indie Daisybeck Studios. Daisybeck also produces The Yorkshire Vet, which is now in its 17th season.

On the show, Jean and Steve will reminisce about how farming was in the past, but also make new memories as they a vintage tractor run, visit the races together for the first time and even get to hand feed a rare Amur tiger.

The series will also features a number of friendly and familiar faces, including their close friend and vet Peter Wright, who takes a leading role in the series, as well as fellow Yorkshire Vet stars Julian Norton and Matt Jackson-Smith.

Peter Wright said: “Mr and Mrs Green are so popular with our viewers and having been their vet for more than 40 years I can see why, their simplicity of life and their no-nonsense approach has won the hearts of the nation.”

Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor and VP for non-scripted UK originals for Channel 5 and Paramount +, said: “There’s no one quite like Mr and Mrs Green reflected on TV and our audiences have really embraced them. This series gives us a chance to enjoy their very traditional, often unconventional and thoroughly joyful way of life.”

Mike Sinclair, series editor for The Yorkshire Vet, said: ‘Our viewers absolutely adore the Greens. They go down a storm whenever they’re featured in an episode. They’re loved because they’re no nonsense, traditional Yorkshire farmers, who somehow seem totally unaffected by the modern world.

“They were clients of Alf Wight, the original Yorkshire Vet better known as James Herriot, and they have a special friendship with Alf’s former protégé Peter Wright, which really resonates with people who enjoy the series.”