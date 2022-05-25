The final episode of This Is Us will air in the UK on 26 May

The last episode of hit NBC drama This Is Us aired in the US on 24 May, with fans saying a final farewell to the Pearson family.

We first met them back in 2016 and since then have followed the ups and downs of family life, spanning three generations.

Through the show’s flashback format we’ve been there every step of the way with siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin ( Justin Hartley ) and their parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson.

Known for its twists and turns, the series finale does not disappoint.

Here’s everything you need to know about season 6 episode 18 of This Is Us.

Warning: season 6 episode 18 spoilers ahead

What happened in This Is Us season 6 finale?

Episode 18 joins the Pearson family shortly after Rebecca’s death from Alzheimer’s.

The finale follows her funeral, a dream sequence with a younger Rebecca and Jack onboard a train and a flashback to a Saturday with the big three before they were teenagers.

We join the three siblings, sitting on the steps of their family cabin, trying to find closure to their parents’ death.

Randall is preparing to become a grandfather, Kate is worried about the family drifting apart and they do their famous big three chant.

In the dream sequence, Rebecca explains to Jack that there was so much she wanted to do with her children.

Jack reassures her: "You will. It’s hard to explain it but you are going to do all those things with them. You’ll be there.”

The flashback shows the siblings just before they are teenagers, enjoying a lazy weekend at home with their parents.

The family play pin the tail on the donkey, and we are treated to another flashback of Rebecca and Jack buying it when the big three are babies because it has children just like them on the cover.

Before buying the game, Rebecca says: "when the world puts something this obvious in front of you, you don’t just walk away from it. You could be missing out on something very important."

The final shot of the episode is a young Randal looking up at his father Jack.

Speaking to Variety about the show finale, creator Dan Fogelman said: “I knew I wanted to end on the sentiment of children looking at their parents, locking in on something they’re going to carry forward into their lives.”

When was the final episode shot?

More than half of the scenes featured in the last episode of This Is Us were actually filmed years previously.

Speaking during a panel at the premiere, Fogelman explained: “We shot this [flashback in the] episode years ago, primarily to capture them in a moment in time when it would feel nostalgic to us and to the audience.”

He also confirmed with Deadline, that there was unscripted footage that had not made the cut.

Fogelman said: “I recorded stuff that we barely scripted, Jack’s flipping pancakes and making pancakes and then intercut with Randall, his much younger family in the old house flipping pancakes and making pancakes.

“It was so charming, and it was speaking to the theme at the end of the episode — which is what the entire series has been about — that you carry this stuff forward with you without even thinking about it.”

He added: “I thought we spoke to it better at the end of the episode, and so I didn’t keep it but I was so charming and the kids are so young.

“And I think I’m going to put it online at some point.”

When does This Is Us season 6 episode 18 air in the UK?

The finale of This Is Us will air in the UK on 26 May.

In the UK, episodes air two days after they have been released in the US.

How can you watch This Is Us?