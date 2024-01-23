Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new true crime documentary from ITV1 called TikTok: Murder Gone Viral is set to explore the crimes of former TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari.

Bukhari, who had over 160K followers on the social media platform, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, aged 45, were both found guilty for the murders of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin in September 2023.

The 24-year-old had "set a trap" to stop 21-year-old Saqib Hussain from revealing details about his affair with her mother, with Mahek stating she would get Hussain “jumped by guys” and that “he won’t know what day it is.” The episode will include “never-before-seen footage”, as well as extensive details of the police investigation and exclusive interviews with those closest to the case. Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch TikTok: Murder Gone Viral coming to ITV1.

What is TikTok: Murder Gone Viral about?

Episode one will explore the case of Mahak Bukhari, the former TikTok influencer who was convicted of murder, alongside her mother in September 2023 in a plot that left two men dead.

Here is the official synopsis from ITV: "In the early hours of the 11th of February, 2022, two 21-year-old men - Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin - were found dead in a burning car on the A46 in Leicestershire. Within a short time, police arrested two unlikely culprits: 22-year-old TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her 45-year-old mother Ansreen."

Who is Mahek Bukhari?

Before her arrest and conviction, the 24-year-old had amassed more than 160,000 followers on TikTok. The influencer shared an insight into her life with her fans, showcasing her fashion style, make-up and jewellery. She also appeared in videos alongside her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, including one TikTok video which was titled “having an elite relationship with your mum.”

Mahek Bukhari regularly made videos with her mother Ansreen Bukhari (Pic: TikTok/@maybvlogs)

What did Mahek Bukhari do?

On February 11, 2022, two 21-year-old men, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, were found dead in a burning car on the A46 in Leicestershire. The TikTok influencer and her 45-year-old mother Ansreen were arrested accused of setting a trap to prevent Hussain from sharing sexual images and videos of her mother, which led to his car being rammed off the road, killing both him and his passenger, Ijazuddin.

Detectives discovered that Ansreen had been in a secret 3-year-long relationship with the 21-year-old, which had began when he was just 18. When she wanted to end the relationship in January 2022, Hussain threatened to send photos and sexual videos of the pair to her husband.

Mahek hatched a trap to silence Hussain, enlisting the help of several others, including two TikTok followers, to take part in the plan, which involved an abandoned meeting before a car chase where Hussain and Ijazuddin's car was rammed off the road.

In a chilling 999 call made by Hussain during the chase, he is heard telling the emergency operator: "They hit into the back of the car very fast. They're trying to ram us off the road. Please, I’m begging you, I think I’m going to die, I think I’m going to die."

Where is Mahek Bukhari now?

The 24-year-old influencer was sentenced to life in prison in September 2023. She will have to serve a minimum of 31 years and eight months, with her mother Ansreen receiving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 26 years and nine months.

Is Mahek Bukhari appealing?

Bukhari is appealing, her barrister, Christopher Millington KC confirmed in September 2023 that she would be requesting leave to appeal against her conviction. The first step is an application to the High Court to request approval for leave to appeal, if successful her case will then go to the Court of Appeal.

When can I watch TikTok: Murders Gone Viral on ITV1?