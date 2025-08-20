A BBC News star has left the channel after almost 30 years on screen.

Investigative journalist Tony Smith revealed the news to his followers on social media. He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Heading off into the sunset. Some personal news. After 29 years, today is my last day at BBC News.

“It’s been amazing but the offer of redundancy was too good to turn down - and it felt like a good time to try something new. Not sure what comes next - watch this space.”

Tony began his career at the BBC in 1997, joining BBC News as a journalist. He went on to report from countries in Asia, Africa and the Americas.

The journalist was celebrated at the Royal Television Society Award, when he took home the prestigious Home New Award for a story focusing on racism in Northern Ireland. He won a second RTS Award after his reporting on the death of teenager Molly Russell.

Tony was also known to cover global events, including Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, with recent reports coming from Ukraine and the Middle East. He has also accompanied the Prime Minister on trips across the world.

His followers on X offered their support to the departing reporter. One follower said: “All the very best Tony for whatever comes next.” Another added: “All the very best Tony, have a ball!”