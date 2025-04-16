Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of The Only Way Is Essex will soon find the show on a new channel after a huge move from ITV.

The broadcaster has reportedly decided to scrap their ITVBe channel, which plays host to TOWIE as well as a range of other reality shows including Real Housewives of Cheshire, Dinner Date and Million Dollar Listing. The channel will rebrand to become ITV Quiz in June 2025.

However, it’s not the end of the road for the TOWIE brand, with the show instead returning to ITV2 following the closure of ITVBe. It comes after a strong of reality show successes for ITV2 including Love Island and Big Brother.

TOWIE, which has been on air since 2010 and is currently in its 34th series, has been declining in viewership over the past few years, but ITV bosses will be hoping that moving the show to a more popular channel will boost viewers.

A source told The Sun: "ITV has seen incredible success and record breaking numbers of viewers on ITV2, so following that success they'll be shutting ITVBe and moving TOWIE on to ITV2, which will now be the home of reality. ITVBe shuts in June, then the new series of Towie will debut on ITV2 in Autumn."

Other brands such as the Real Housewives will also be moving to ITV2. TOWIE alums and sibling duo Sam and Billie Faiers are set to launch a new show, which will also premiere on ITV2.