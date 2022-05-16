Former Watford and Walsall striker, Troy Deeney, features in Channel 4 documentary Where’s My History?

Troy Deeney launched a campaign this February to change the school curriculum to include the teaching of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) history.

The professional footballer, who has school-age children himself, said that the current curriculum is failing students from minority backgrounds.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hour-long documentary Troy Deeney Where’s My History will cover Deeney’s campaign for change.

Troy Deeney has launched a campaign to put black history in the school curriculum

Who is Troy Deeney?

Troy Deeney, 33, is a professional footballer who plays as a striker, currently serving as captain of championship club Birmingham City.

He began his professional career at Walsall, putting in 123 appearances between 2006-2010.

He joined Watford in 2010 and made 389 appearances, scoring 131 goals before leaving the club for Birmingham City in 2021.

When captain of Watford in 2019, Deeney received racist messages on Instagram following his team’s extra time defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Last year, Deeney revealed that he receives 30-40 abusive messages online every week.

In 2020, Deeney was a leading part of the movement in English football for players to take the knee before matches in a statement of solidarity against racial injustice.

Deeney has been campaigning to change school curriculums so that they include the teaching on BAME history.

Deeney left school at 16 without any GCSEs but since 2012 he has gained GCSEs in maths, science, and English.

The footballer has a son and daughter with his ex-wife Stacy, and another son and daughter with his current partner, model and entrepreneur Alisha Hosannah.

Did Troy Deeney go to prison?

In 201, Deeney was sentenced to 10 months in prison for affray after he attacked a group of students outside a nightclub.

A 30 second video showed Deeney and his friend, Brenna, kicking the students, one of whom received repeated blows to the head.

Deeney was released after serving three months of his sentence - he said that he father’s death from cancer a month before the incident had been a factor in his behaviour. He was at his father’s funeral three days before going to prison.

Deeney said that one of the good things to come out of his time in prison was taking part in an alcohol course and seeing a counsellor.

Troy Deeney takes a knee before a Watford versus Norwich City match in 2020

What is Where’s My History about?

The one off documentary will follow Deeney as he pushes for BAME histories to be included on the curriculum in UK schools.

In the documentary, Troy will meet people with different points of view on the curriculum debate and discuss his own struggles when he was at school.

Deeney will speak to celebrities including boxer Anthony Joshua, musician and comedian Big Narstie, and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in his attempts to get to the bottom of the national curriculum’s whitewashing.

He will learn about what British children are taught in the classroom and which periods of history are usually left out.

Is BAME history on the school curriculum in the UK?

In England, the teaching of black history is optional and as a result the vast majority of GCSE modules do not cover it.

It is estimated that fewer than 10 percent of UK schools teach black history, and a similar proportion of students learn about the British Empire.

Peter Mandler, a historian at Cambridge University, referred to the British view of history as ‘Hitlers and Henrys’ because of the focus on the Second World War and Tudor period.

Last year the Welsh government made changes to the curriculum, which will take effect from September 2022, making the teaching of BAME history mandatory, but the same has not happened in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

When is Where’s My History on TV?

Troy Deeney: Where’s My History will air at 10pm on Channel 4 on 23 May.