Gladiators celebrity special: TV stars Joel Dommett, Ellie Taylor, Rob Beckett, & Louise Minchin gear up for showdown
TV personalities Joel Dommett, Ellie Taylor, Rob Beckett, and Louise Minchin are gearing up for an exciting showdown in the upcoming Gladiators celebrity special, as they will push their physical limits as they face off against the formidable Gladiators in a series of high-stakes challenges.
The special will see the celebrities test their speed, strength, and endurance against 16 "superhumans," a lineup that includes Olympians, bodybuilders, and weightlifting champions. After battling the Gladiators, the contestants will go head-to-head in the infamous Eliminator obstacle course - a signature feature of the show.
Speaking about the challenge, Comedian Beckett jokingly said: "I can't wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front of my wife and children in Spandex. This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I've got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?"
Taylor, actress and star of the Sonic spin-off series Knuckles, also expressed her excitement, saying, "We all love the show in my house and I'm so excited to take part."
Meanwhile, Dommett, host of The Masked Singer, revealed his unconventional preparation for the event as he jokingly said: "I've been illegally running up escalators backwards all my life in preparation, and now it's happening for real.”
Former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, who has a background in endurance sports and has competed for the GB triathlon team, is also looking forward to the challenge. Having been a fan of the show for years, Minchin remarked that it always seemed like "terrifying fun," making her eager to participate.
Fans can look forward to the one-hour special, which will air on BBC One and be available for streaming on iPlayer.
