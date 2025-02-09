Is Unforgotten on tonight? Fans await return of hit ITV crime drama for season six
The hit show first premiered in 2015 and has brought in millions of viewers who are eager to get to the bottom of the cold-case mysteries. While Nicola Walker left the show at the end of season four, Sanjeev Bhaskar returns alongside Sinéad Keenan to thrill viewers with the latest storyline.
Here’s everything you need to know before the show’s return.
Is Unforgotten on TV tonight?
Yes - the first episode of Unforgotten season six will air at 9pm on Sunday, February 9 on ITV1, STV. It will stream live on ITVX and STV Player at the same time as broadcast.
When is the next episode of Unforgotten on TV?
After the season six premiere episode airs on Sunday evening, the show will return for its second episode on Monday evening (February 10) in the same time slot.
For those who can’t wait, the entire season six boxset will be available to binge on ITVX on the same day of the show’s premiere - Sunday, February 9. Season one to five is also available on the streaming service to catch up on before diving into the newest storyline.
Who is in the cast of Unforgotten season six?
Sanjeev Bhaskar returns as DI Sunny Khan, while Sinéad Keenan also returns as his newly-established partner DCI Jessica James. Season six guest stars will also include Emmett J Scanlan, MyAnna Buring and Kate Robbins amongst others.
The full confirmed cast list is:
- Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James
- Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan
- Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting
- Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley
- Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets
- Georgia Mackenzie as Dr Leanne Balcombe
- MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci
- Andrew Lancel as Steve
- Kate Robbins as Kate
- Maximilian Fairley as Martin ‘Marty’ Baines
- Elham Elas as Asif Syed
- Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper
- Emmett J Scanlan as Patrick
- Ahmad Sakhi as Hassan
- Michele Dotrice as Dot Baines
- Adrian Rawlins as Paul Merrick
- Pixie Davies as Taylor Cooper
- Gráinne Keenan as Debbie
- Charles Abomeli as Dr Renfield
- Lisa Davina Phillip as Doreen
- David Witts as Sam
- Andrew Paul as David Prentice
- Fiona Dolman as Alison Rowe
- Jan Francis as Hilary
- Damien Molony as Father Luke Ryan
What is the new season of Unforgotten about?
Viewers watched last season as DI Khan and DCI James battled slightly to work with each other following the death of Khan’s old partner Cassie (Nicola Walker) at the end of season four. The pair grew to open up to each other towards the end of season five, with the new cold-case mystery at hand set to put their partnership to the test.
The official synopsis from ITV reads: "The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh.
“Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans, much to Jess’s husband’s chagrin. Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered. With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search, certain that other body parts may not be far away.
"As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters... While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."