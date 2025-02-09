Unforgotten has become one of ITV’s most beloved crime dramas, with the show returning for its sixth season.

The hit show first premiered in 2015 and has brought in millions of viewers who are eager to get to the bottom of the cold-case mysteries. While Nicola Walker left the show at the end of season four, Sanjeev Bhaskar returns alongside Sinéad Keenan to thrill viewers with the latest storyline.

Here’s everything you need to know before the show’s return.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan return for season six of Unforgotten. | ITV

Is Unforgotten on TV tonight?

Yes - the first episode of Unforgotten season six will air at 9pm on Sunday, February 9 on ITV1, STV. It will stream live on ITVX and STV Player at the same time as broadcast.

When is the next episode of Unforgotten on TV?

After the season six premiere episode airs on Sunday evening, the show will return for its second episode on Monday evening (February 10) in the same time slot.

For those who can’t wait, the entire season six boxset will be available to binge on ITVX on the same day of the show’s premiere - Sunday, February 9. Season one to five is also available on the streaming service to catch up on before diving into the newest storyline.

Who is in the cast of Unforgotten season six?

Sanjeev Bhaskar returns as DI Sunny Khan, while Sinéad Keenan also returns as his newly-established partner DCI Jessica James. Season six guest stars will also include Emmett J Scanlan, MyAnna Buring and Kate Robbins amongst others.

Emmett J Scanlan stars as Patrick in the new series of Unforgotten. | ITV

The full confirmed cast list is:

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan

Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting

Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley

Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets

Georgia Mackenzie as Dr Leanne Balcombe

MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci

Andrew Lancel as Steve

Kate Robbins as Kate

Maximilian Fairley as Martin ‘Marty’ Baines

Elham Elas as Asif Syed

Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper

Emmett J Scanlan as Patrick

Ahmad Sakhi as Hassan

Michele Dotrice as Dot Baines

Adrian Rawlins as Paul Merrick

Pixie Davies as Taylor Cooper

Gráinne Keenan as Debbie

Charles Abomeli as Dr Renfield

Lisa Davina Phillip as Doreen

David Witts as Sam

Andrew Paul as David Prentice

Fiona Dolman as Alison Rowe

Jan Francis as Hilary

Damien Molony as Father Luke Ryan

What is the new season of Unforgotten about?

Viewers watched last season as DI Khan and DCI James battled slightly to work with each other following the death of Khan’s old partner Cassie (Nicola Walker) at the end of season four. The pair grew to open up to each other towards the end of season five, with the new cold-case mystery at hand set to put their partnership to the test.

The official synopsis from ITV reads: "The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh.

“Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans, much to Jess’s husband’s chagrin. Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered. With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search, certain that other body parts may not be far away.

"As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters... While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."