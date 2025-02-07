Unforgotten is back for its sixth season this weekend - here’s what you can expect from the newest edition of the hit ITV crime drama.

The show first launched in 2015 and has become a fan-favourite for its enthralling storylines and intricate characters. Now the show is back, with the stars ready to offer up a new season of cold case mysteries to get to the bottom of.

Here’s everything you need to know about Unforgotten season six.

Who is in the cast for Unforgotten season six?

Sanjeev Bhaskar returns as DI Sunny Khan alongside Sinéad Keenan, who stars as DCI Jessica James. Other names returning to the season six cast include Jordan Long (DS Murray Boulting), Carolina Main as (DS Fran Lingley) and Pippa Nixon (DC Karen Willets).

Guest stars in season six of the show will include former Hollyoaks actor Emmett J Scanlan and Kate Robbins.

What is Unforgotten season six about?

Following the loss his ex-partner of Cassie (Nicola Walker) in season four, DI Khan was initially reluctant towards new arrival DCI James. However, at the end of the fifth season, viewers watched as the pair tore down their walls and opened up to each other about their personal lives, with DI Khan revealing his grief over the death of Nicola.

Now with a stronger relationship, the pair go into season six with a new mystery to uncover. The official synopsis from ITV reads: "The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh.

“Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans, much to Jess’s husband’s chagrin. Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered. With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search, certain that other body parts may not be far away.

"As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters... While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."

When is Unforgotten season six on TV?

Unforgotten season six will return to screens at 9pm on Sunday, February 9. The show will premiere on ITV1 and STV.

All episodes will be available to watch on a boxset the same day on ITVX. Seasons one to five are also available to watch on catch-up on the streaming service.