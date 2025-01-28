Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC viewers were left dumbfounded when both teams on University Challenge were stumped by a relatively easy question.

Last night’s (January 27) episode saw presenter Amol Rajan quiz teams from Cardiff University and Queen's University Belfast - with plenty of the typical tough questions being thrown in.

But during the quiz, Rajan threw a bone to the teams with a doozy of a question. Unfortunately, it went straight over the students’ heads, leaving viewers scratching theirs too.

After asking the question, Rajan was met with stony silence, prompting him to ask: “Anyone? No - I’ll tell you.”

We’re now wondering if you, dear reader, know the answer to the question...

Reading the question to the teams, Rajan said: “Which former Leeds Rhinos player was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours list for services to rugby and to motor neurone disease awareness, having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019?”

The answer was, of course, Rob Burrow - the former rugby legend who sadly died in June last year, five years after he was first diagnosed. Since 2019, Burrow had been campaigning to raise awareness of MND.

At the end of the programme, Queen’s University beat Cardiff by 180 points to 70.

“Cardiff, you've got to be present for the first 20 minutes of the game,” Rajan jibed at the Welsh students.