This is how you can tailor your Netflix homepage to your viewing habits - by unlocking its secret codes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this method, you can unlock the platform's full range of genres and subcategories, giving you access to content you might not otherwise see. Using the secret codes is simple but only works on the Netflix website, not the app. Here’s how:

Find the code for the genre you’re interested in (see lists below). Add the code to the end of this URL: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/. For example, to browse Action & Adventure, use www.netflix.com/browse/genre/1365. Press enter, and you’ll be directed to a page featuring all content in that category.

Alternatively, you can search for the code directly in the Netflix search bar and add movies or shows to “My List” to watch later on any device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are some of the most popular categories and their respective codes. Note that content availability may vary by region, and using a VPN can help bypass geographic restrictions.

Action Comedies: 43040

Action Thrillers: 43048

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Dark Comedies: 869

Romantic Comedies: 5475

Slapstick Comedies: 10256

Stand-Up Comedy: 11559

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Courtroom Dramas: 528582748

Tearjerkers: 6384

Political Dramas: 6616

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Slasher & Serial Killer Movies: 8646

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

Disney: 67673

Movies for Ages 5-7: 5455

TV Cartoons: 11177

Movies Based on Kids’ Books: 10056

This is how you can tailor your Netflix homepage to your viewing habits - by unlocking its secret codes. | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Historical Documentaries: 5349

Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

Biographical Documentaries: 3652

Romantic Comedies: 5475

Romantic Dramas: 1255

Quirky Romance: 36103

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Fantasy Movies: 9744

Festive Favorites: 107985

Romantic Christmas Films: 1394527

Family Christmas Treats: 81351538

Family Halloween Treats: 81346195

Halloween Favorites: 81336575

Halloween Comedies: 81510605

Recently Added: 1592210

Short Movies (Under 90 Minutes): 81466194

90-Minute Movies: 81603903