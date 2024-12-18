How to unlock hidden Netflix categories with secret codes: Step-by-step guide & full list
With this method, you can unlock the platform's full range of genres and subcategories, giving you access to content you might not otherwise see. Using the secret codes is simple but only works on the Netflix website, not the app. Here’s how:
- Find the code for the genre you’re interested in (see lists below).
- Add the code to the end of this URL: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/. For example, to browse Action & Adventure, use www.netflix.com/browse/genre/1365.
- Press enter, and you’ll be directed to a page featuring all content in that category.
Alternatively, you can search for the code directly in the Netflix search bar and add movies or shows to “My List” to watch later on any device.
Below are some of the most popular categories and their respective codes. Note that content availability may vary by region, and using a VPN can help bypass geographic restrictions.
- Action Comedies: 43040
- Action Thrillers: 43048
- Martial Arts Movies: 8985
- Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
- Dark Comedies: 869
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
- Slapstick Comedies: 10256
- Stand-Up Comedy: 11559
- Biographical Dramas: 3179
- Courtroom Dramas: 528582748
- Tearjerkers: 6384
- Political Dramas: 6616
- Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
- Slasher & Serial Killer Movies: 8646
- Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
- Disney: 67673
- Movies for Ages 5-7: 5455
- TV Cartoons: 11177
- Movies Based on Kids’ Books: 10056
- Crime Documentaries: 9875
- Historical Documentaries: 5349
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159
- Biographical Documentaries: 3652
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
- Romantic Dramas: 1255
- Quirky Romance: 36103
- Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
- Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
- Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
- Fantasy Movies: 9744
- Festive Favorites: 107985
- Romantic Christmas Films: 1394527
- Family Christmas Treats: 81351538
- Family Halloween Treats: 81346195
- Halloween Favorites: 81336575
- Halloween Comedies: 81510605
- Recently Added: 1592210
- Short Movies (Under 90 Minutes): 81466194
- 90-Minute Movies: 81603903
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.