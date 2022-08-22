Netflix documentary Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 tells the story of the rise and fall one of the world’s biggest basketball fashion brands

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 is a Netflix documentary which explores the roots of American sportswear brand AND1.

The company was founded by three friends in the ‘90s and quickly became one of the most iconic basketball brands in the US.

AND1 was formed in the 1990s by three friends who sold t shirts out of their car

Through clever marketing techniques and a unique style, AND1 became one of the coolest brands in the country. Then, just as quickly as it had risen, the brand began to fall apart.

The documentary speaks to those involved in the streetball scene, and big players in the growth of the company to find out more about the sportswear companies rise and fall.

What is streetball?

Streetball is an informal style of basketball, often played on the streets in urban areas in American neighbourhoods.

The game originated in Harlem in the early 1900s - many players who showcased their skills were spotted by scouts and went on to become professional basketball players.

The game is less rigidly structured than basketball and as such players are able to flex their one skills more.

To win a game of streetball, a player must score exactly 21 points, if they go over then they restart on 11, 13, or 15 points.

Only serious fouls are called in streetball, and it’s generally understood that no blood = no foul.

Legends of the sport include Earl Manigault, Pee Wee Kirkland and Raymond Lewis.

What is AND1?

AND1 is an American sportswear brand specialising in basketball shoes that was founded in 1993.

The brand name came from a phrase used by basketball commentators to describe a free throw who has been fouled against whilst scoring a goal.

The brand began by selling t shirts out of the back of a car, but within two years, AND1 clothing was sold in 1,500 stores across the US.

AND1 became one of the biggest names in basketball sportswear

As part of a marketing strategy, AND1 started giving away mixtapes featuring streetball players doing stunts away with purchases.

The AND1 Mixtape Tour, now known as the Live Tour, presented by AND1 and featuring streetball legends.

AND1 recruited NBA players to wear their products including Kevin Garnett and Jamal Crawford.

Over the years AND1 has been sold several times and today is owned by Sequential Brands and has an annual revenue of roughly $140 million (£120 million).

What is Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 about?

The documentary explores the roots of AND1 and how the brand became an integral part of the streetball community, helping to turn talented local players into international basketball legends.

Untold also looks at the founding of the AND1 Mixtape Tour, where the brand went wrong, how it was taken over in a series of buyouts and where it is today.

The documentary features conversations with legends of the sport including Shane Woney, Philip “Hot Sauce” Champion, Alastair "Gee Lock" Christopher, and AND1 founder Tom Austin.

When is Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 on Netflix?

The one-off documentary special will come to Netflix in the UK at 8am on Tuesday 23 Aug.

Is there a trailer?