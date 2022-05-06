Viewers will be able to watch previously unseen footage of the momentous day during World War Two

The annual celebration of Victory in Europe Day, also known as VE Day , is just around the corner, and to mark the day Channel 4 are airing a special programme.

The documentary, called VE Day In Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party, will tell the story of what happened on the day in May 1945 during World War Two (WW2).

So, what exactly is VE Day, what will viewers see in the documentary and when will it be on TV? Here’s what you need to know.

What is VE Day?

VE Day stands for Victory in Europe Day.

It marks the day in 1945 when Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that fighting Nazi Germany in Europe had come to an end.

The war had begun on 1 September 1939 with Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland which drove Great Britain and France to declare war on Germany.

VE Day was not, however, the official end of World War Two as many European soldiers still had to fight in Japan.

The end of the war came just over three months later, on 15 August 1945.

This date, and September 2, which is when Japan signed a document to officially surrender, are both known as VJ Day or Victory in Japan Day.

When is VE Day in 2022?

VE Day takes place every year on 8 May.

That means that this year it will be on Sunday 8 May, and it is now 77 years since VE Day.

What is the VE Day in Colour documentary about?

VE Day In Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party is a full-colour, hour-long documentary which shows the time when peace was declared, and the joyous celebrations that followed on 8 May 1945.

At 3pm on VE Day, Churchill made a national radio broadcast to announce the end of war in Europe, and shortly afterwards people took to the street to celebrate with their friends, family and neighbours.

Across the world, people of all ages and from every walk of life were united in relief that World War Two was finally coming to an end after six years.

The programme shows newly-recorded accounts from people who were there on the day and also extensive rare, and often previously unseen, archive footage.

Viewers will hear the now famous words of victory from Churchill, and witness the Royal Family coming out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to join in the celebrations and greet the crowds which had gathered outside.

There are also first-hand accounts from some of the youngest eyewitnesses who lived through the day.

Alongside the happy stories of street parties, tea and cake and dancing, there are also stories of loss as people reflect on all those who lost their lives during World War Two and gave the ultimate sacrifice so others could have their freedom.

When is the documentary on TV?

VE Day In Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party is on Channel 4 on Saturday 7 May at 6.15pm.