Vick Hope has joined 'Countryfile' as a permanent presenter.

The 35-year-old star is set to work alongside the likes of Matt Baker, Anita Rani, and Margherita Taylor on the BBC show.

Vick said: "I’m delighted to be joining the Countryfile team - spending time in nature has always been hugely important to me so the chance to learn ever more about the world around us from such beautifully diverse perspectives and such a passionate mix of people who live and breathe country life across the UK will be so special and enriching."

Vick’s first assignment will see her join Matt, 47, in exploring Kielder Forest in Northumberland as it goes through a transformation.

And Vick - who is married to DJ Calvin Harris - is already looking forward to the challenge.

The TV star said: "I grew up not too far from Kielder Forest which is where my first filming will take place, and have fond memories of orienteering there as a child; the opportunity to return and champion an area that has meant so much to me as my first assignment is an incredible full circle moment - I can’t wait."

Meanwhile, Mark Beech - the commissioning editor of Countryfile - is also excited. He said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Vick Hope into the Countryfile family. Growing up in rural Northumberland, Vick has a genuine connection to the countryside, and we’re excited for her to bring that personal insight, alongside her vibrant energy, to the show.

"We look forward to seeing her lace up her boots, brave the elements and head out to visit the people and places of our beautiful countryside."

Vick's first Countryfile episode will air on March 9.

Who is Vick Hope?

The 35-year-old was born in Newcastle. She studied modern languages at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, and can speak French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Her career began during her university "year abroad" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she became a journalist employed by independent English-language newspaper The Argentina Independent. While in Argentina she was spotted by MTV and started presenting shows, and then worked in the British media on her return home, including as an entertainment reporter on Lorraine and a backstage reporter for The X Factor.

She is best known for hosting Capital FM's regional breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp from 2017 until 2020, and now hosts the Drivetime Show on Radio 1. She’s also presented Vick Hope's Breakfast Show for ITV, BBC One's Pointless and The One Show.

Hope is married to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

Is Vick Hope missing a finger?

In 2022 she revealed on the Shopping With Keith Lemon podcast, that she is missing a fingertip, saying: “You don't even notice. I was in Zimbabwe, I was in a shop and there was all these little statues of pygmy warriors and I was like three years old so I was like, ‘I want to be their friend, I want to give them a hug!’. I gave them a hug, it fell against another one, scissored, chopped it straight off.”

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’s net worth

Forbes & Business Insider estimated Vick Hope's net worth as about £1.2m in 2022. But this is dwarfed by her husband’s fortune - Calvin Harris is the richest DJ in the world, worth about $300m according to Celebritynetworth.com - more than £235m. He earns about £30m a year.