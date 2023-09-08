Starring Norman Reedus, the six part series will drop in the US this weekend

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will see the story continue for one of the franchise’s most popular characters.

Dixon, who is played by Norman Reedus will go it alone in the new six-episode spin-off. After finding himself washed up on the shores of France with no memory how he made it across the Atlantic, he finds himself on a new mission, looking after Laurent who might be the key to “leading the revival of humanity”.

The spin-off has been likened to The Last of Us and is getting rave reviews, with Gamespot giving it an 8/10, and a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 79%.

So, when can you watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is release date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be released in the US on Sunday 10 September.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon about?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is a six-episode spin-off about one of the most popular characters from the franchise. Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus finds himself washed up in France with no memory how he made it across the Atlantic. In his journey trying to find Rick, he finds himself on a new mission.

The series was expected to include Carol Peletier played by Melissa McBride, however it’s not confirmed if she will make an appearance due to filming conflicts.

Here is the official synopsis: “In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, AMC released an exciting trailer. The limited series gives off The Last Of Us vibes, as Daryl is tasked with looking after Laurent who might be the key to “leading the revival of humanity”.

Who stars in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Norman Reedus will be leading the series as The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon. Reedus who has been playing the role since 2010 is best known for works including Blade II and The Boondock Saints.

Here is the cast for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

Romain Levi as Codron

Eriq Ebanouey as Fallou

Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Genet

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

When can you watch Walking Dead Daryl Dixon in the UK?

Daryl Dixon has not yet been given a UK release date, with UK fans hoping that this will be announced soon. Previous spin-offs including Walking Dead: Dead City, have not yet aired in the UK either, with fans anxiously waiting to hear when it will drop.