Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert - with music from Richard Ashcroft

This year’s long-awaited John Lewis Christmas advert has been released.

What’s the John Lewis Christmas advert about?

The two-minute TV advert follows a woman called Sally and her last-minute mission to find a gift for her sister, watching her race into a John Lewis store just before closing time.

After years of adverts featuring hibernating bears, moons, and many other storylines this advert actually places shopping as its centrepiece - with the final line being: “The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look”.

However, it’s not just about the store - in a nod to Narnia, Sally falls through a rack of dresses, and enters a fantastical world. She stumbles out of the wardrobe in the attic of her childhood home and then has a journey through her memories as she searches for the ultimate present, against the clock.

What’s the music on the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The track on the advert is an acoustic version of Sonnet by The Verve, performed by band frontman Richard Ashcroft. This year, John Lewis is offering aspiring people the opportunity to become the next John Lewis cover star. Partnering with BMG and Richard Ashcroft himself, they will launch a nationwide talent search on November 15 on TikTok via a branded effect on the John Lewis page, using the hashtag #MySonnet.

The lucky winner will record their own version of Sonnet, to be featured in a Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, with the track officially released by BMG. Chosen by Richard Ashcroft and a panel of independent judges, the winner receives a professional recording session with a top producer, their cover single released by BMG (with proceeds donated to the Building Happier Futures charity**), a £3,000 John Lewis shopping spree, and tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show in 2025.

Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, said: “The secret to finding the perfect gift is knowing where to look. Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates ‘the gifting hour’, the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love. Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there - so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time.

“This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we’re offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star. So whether your style is pop, indie, country or R&B - we can’t wait to hear your take on Sonnet.”

All proceeds from the winning single will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps care-experienced people build brighter futures.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “We’ve all been there - time’s running out, and you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for. That’s why I believe viewers will truly connect with our heroine - as she dives into a rack of dresses, exploring her memories in search of that special gift.

“The Gifting Hour is a glorious visual and emotional feast which is both grown-up and childlike at the same time. Our chosen track, Richard Ashcroft’s - ‘Sonnet’, is a memory for anyone who grew up in the 90s – and the fact we’ve not chosen a cover version really leans into the nostalgia. We are delighted, however, to invite the nation to cover the track for Christmas day, in a wonderful twist on the magic John Lewis formula.”

Richard Ashcroft said: “To everyone involved in the project I raise a sherry and say salute! Sonnet plays again, time for some mince pies. Merry Christmas peace and love to all mankind.”