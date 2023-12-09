Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s good news for Love Island fans as ITV has confirmed Maya Jama will reprise her role as host in the show's first-ever All Stars series. The news was announced in a short teaser for the series which is poised to air in January 2024.

The Love Island villa is set to open its doors once again as iconic stars from past series will get a second shot at romance. Jess Harding and Sammy Root were crowned the winners of the 2023 summer Love Island series which ended on July 31.

The short clip - which will premier on TV during ITV's An Audience with Kylie and the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here final - confirms the return of Love Island’s much-loved host Maya Jama, who once again reprises her role for the forthcoming series set to air in January.

The teaser starts with Jama dressed in a couture gown dimly lit by spotlights as she walks out onto a set and ends with a red curtain falling and revealing the brand new Love Island: All Stars logo alongside the date January 2024.

When Love Island: All Stars was confirmed back in September Mike Spencer, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

"It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

Maya Jama will reprise her role as host in Love Island's first-ever All Stars series.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe added: "After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we're delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

"Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit."