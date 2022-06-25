Another recoupling in the villa last night left some islanders feeling a little ruffled

It was another day another drama in the Love Island villa last night as the islanders prepared for another recoupling.

The ITV dating show has really got into its stride now and fans were invested in the love matches that could be made and broken in the latest episode.

No-one was under threat of elimination on day 19, but that didn’t make the recoupling any less nerve-wracking for some as they worried they might not get the chance to couple up with their desired partner.

Love Island recoupling

What happened on Love Island episode 19?

A text alert early into the show told the men that they would be deciding who to couple up with at the end of day - cue a lot of peacocking and deep/desperate chats.

Following his split with Ekin-Su in Thursday night’s episode, Jay started making moves on Paige.

Andrew and Tasha’s relationship could be the next to hit the rocks as Tasha went on a date with newcomer Charlie and seemed to make it fairly clear that she wanted to couple up with him.

Fortunately, Andrew was a gent about the situation, offering up plenty of compliments to Tasha and saying that he was not surprised that Charlie had picked her to take on a date.

Charlie also took Ekin-Su out and they hit it off as well, giving Charlie a difficult decision to make. Charlie spoke to both Tasha and Ekin-Su over the course of the day to get a read on where their heads were at.

Tasha told Charlie that was happy with Andrew but had had a really good date with Charlie, and that ultimately the ball was in his court.

What happened in the recoupling?

Per Love Island tradition, the islanders gathered around the firepit for the latest recoupling.

Luca and Gemma were reunited, and Luca couldn’t have been happier as he had spent enough griping about losing Gemma to Davide last week.

Charlie couple up with Ekin-Su

Next up, Dami coupled with Indiyah, Jay jumped the good ship Ekin-Su to couple up with Paige - although she shared a kiss with Jaques before saying she would give Jay a chance.

It was crunch time for Charlie and he picked Ekin-Su, meaning that Andrew was able to stay coupled with Tasha, much to Dami and Luca’s disappointment.

Davide coupled with Antigoni, leaving Jaques to pair with Danica.

When is Love Island next on TV?

Love Island: Unseen Bits - the show that no-one really wants to watch but tunes in for anyway because there’s not a ‘proper’ episode of Love Island out on Saturdays - will air at 9pm on 25 June on ITV2.

Unseen Bits features clips from across the last week in the villa that weren’t good enough to make it to air on the original show, but have been thrown together offal to be chowed down on every Saturday.