The new season of 2022 has gotten off to something of a slow start, however the impending arrival of two new bombshells is sure to shake the villa up

However, with episodes every single night, it can be difficult sometimes to keep up - occasionally life gets in the way of watching (mostly) 20 somethings sit around a villa in Mallorca chatting about their type on paper.

To make sure that you’re not out of the loop, this is everything you need to know about what went down on last night’s episode, Wednesday 8 June.

Gemma and Davide went on a date

After Davide chose Gemma to couple up with at the end of the second episode, the two were sent on the first date of the new season - to make lemonade.

The pair didn’t seem to have a lot to talk about, aside from how attractive they found each other. They eventually chatted a bit about family, with Gemma managing to resist name-dropping her famous footballing father Michael Owen , and they discussed the number of children they wanted in the future. Gemma was pretty set on four while Davide wanted two. Riveting stuff.

Gemma and Davide went on the first date of the new season (Photo: ITV)

As it stands, for many viewers on the Love Island hashtag on Twitter, Gemma and Davide’s near 10 year age gap remains uncomfortable, with fans wondering if the self-proclaimed 27-year-old “Italian Stallion” knows that Gemma is only 19.

A Luca, Tasha, Andrew, Paige love triangle

The only hint of drama from the latest visit to the villa was that of the clash between Andrew and Luca over resident villa blondie Tasha.

Both Andrew and Luca appear to be getting on well with Tasha, with Andrew taking the opportunity the other day to lay it on Factor 50 thick and bag himself a kiss - much to Luca’s dismay.

It appears like something of a love triangle is developing between Tasha, Luca and Andrew (Photo: ITV)

However, Luca has been adamant thus far that while he does like Tasha, he’s keen to keep an eye out for all of the girls in the villa, especially Paige.

When Andrew and Tasha were having a chat at one point in the episode, Andrew let slip to her that Luca had told him that she “wasn’t in his top three”, which was a total bare faced lie. When Tasha relayed the information to Luca, it’s safe to say he wasn’t happy.

Luca pulled Andrew aside for a chat after he found out what he told Tasha (Photo: ITV)

Luca did go on to call out Andrew on his pot stirring, but not before taking the time to moan about how crappy the situation was to Paige (mixed messages much?).

Andrew immediately apologised for the “honest mistake” and the first beginnings of drama in the villa was quickly diffused.

Two dates for Liam

Now, you would have been forgiven for thinking that we were going to actually see the two new girls that were previewed at the end of episode two in Tuesday night’s episode, but no such luck.

The public decided that Liam would go on both dates with the two new girls entering the villa (Photo: ITV)

The episode came to an end with the news that Liam, after fairly thoroughly being mugged off by Gemma (despite her claims that she’s still interested in getting to know him), has bagged both dates up for grabs with the two bombshells, Afia and Ekin-Su, following the public vote.

Where can I catch up?

If you’ve fallen behind in season eight of Love Island then do not panic - you can catch up on all episodes that have been aired so far on the ITV Hub .

It’s free to watch Love Island on the ITV Hub, however you will have to watch ads.

If you want to opt for an ad free watching experience then you can always go for ITV Hub+ , which allows you to stream ITV content without adverts.