He won ever major trophy imaginable with Manchester United - but now Patrice Evra’s life is going down a very different path.

The Manchester United legend won the Premier League, Champions League and more during his time at Old Trafford, and certainly made more than enough money to live comfortably without lifting a finger.

But Evra, 43, has not rested on his laurels. First, he moved into the world of football punditry, taking no prisoners with his cutting remarks and hot takes. Since then, he has started to chase the idea of becoming an influencer and YouTube sensaion.

All this has culminated with the ex-footballer entering as a contestant for the Sidemen’s reality TV show, Inside. For the uninitiated, this could probably be best described as Big Brother for influencers.

Patrice Evra retired from football in 2018. | Getty Images

Making his debut on the show, Evra said: “Hi, my name is Patrice Evra. I'm 43. I'm a former football player. Now, I'm a creator, entrepreneur, businessman, and I make people happy.

“I really want to be in YouTube and do great stuff, and I hope in maybe one year, people will say, 'Oh, this is the YouTuber'. I would prefer them to say that, then they say, like, 'He is the legend of Man United' or whatever.”

Series narrator Stephen Tries joked that he “can't believe Manchester United are that bad that former players would rather be known as YouTubers.”

Streamed on Netflix, Inside is a reality show dreamed up by the Sidemen; the legendary YouTube group has been around for more than a decade, with over 22m subscribers on their main channel alone. With the likes of KSI, Wroe2Shaw and Zerka among their ranks, the group have become a content creation powerhouse, rubbing shoulders on-screen with stars such as Bradley Walsh, Steve-O and Mikel Arteta.

With a clothes shop, a cereal brand and hosting charity football matches, the Sidemen do much more than just make YouTube videos. | Getty Images

On the show, YouTubers are forced to all live under one roof - much like ITV’s Big Brother. During their time inside, they are isolated from the outside world, with no access to their phones, computers or social media.

A series of challenges are then presented to them, and over the course of the show the contestants are steadily eliminated, whittling things down until a winner is declared. There is prize money up for grabs at the end, but this total can be slashed as contestants are tempted by treats and gifts in exchange for a cut of the final prize fund.

The first season saw the likes of YouTubers AngryGinge and Joe Weller, as well as streamer Fanum taking part. Love Island star Chloe Burrows was one of two eventual winners, with a “split or steal” scenario presented to the final two housemates.

Alongside Evra this season are YouTubers like George Clarkey and Faze Jason, Love Island contestant Whitney Adebayo and Instagram model Mya Mills.