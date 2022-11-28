Matt Hancock came third in the final of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! He is due to feature on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next year.

Matt Hancock surprised most of the UK when he announced that he would be taking part in the 22nd season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! The unpopular politician faced six consecutive bushtucker trials and surpassed all expectations by making it to the season finale.

Hancock’s luck eventually ran out, he came third in the competition - Hollyoaks star Owen Warner was runner-up and Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle. But what next for Hancock? Will he return to politics after his jungle experience, and is he still an MP?

Matt Hancock came third on I’m A Celebrity

Is Matt Hancock still an MP?

Yes, Matt Hancock is an MP and has represented the constituency of West Suffolk since 2010. He was elected as a Conservative however Hancock had the whip suspended this month after announcing that he would take part in I’m A Celebrity.

He is still a member of the Conservative Party but will now sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons when he returns. Hancock has broken government rules because he didn’t consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments before appearing on the reality show.

Transport secretary Mark Harper told Sky News: “I don’t think serving members of parliament should be taking part in reality television programmes. However well they do on them I still think they should be doing the job for which they are paid a good salary which is representing their constituents.”

Matt Hancock has a book about his work during the pandemic coming out next month

Will Matt Hancock return to politics?

Hancock is still being paid his ministerial salary of £84,000 for his work as an MP and is expected to return to the House of Commons when he comes back to the UK.

It is not clear whether he will have the whip restored - Simon Hart, the Chief Whip, is responsible for party discipline and will have the final say. If Hancock does now regain the whip he will have to stand as an independent at the next general election, which will reduce his chances of getting elected.

Conservative Party MPs have until 5 December to tell the party if they want to stand at the next election - so if he does not have the whip restored by that date, the Conservative Party will have to select a new candidate for the West Suffolk constituency.

Regardless of whether Hancock remains in politics after the next election, he will have plenty of work to come back to after the jungle. A spokesman said: “The second reading of Matt’s dyslexia screening and teacher training bill is just days after I’m A Celebrity … finishes. As soon as Matt’s time in camp is up, he will return to Suffolk to hold surgeries where he will catch up with his constituents and discuss matters of concern.”

What will Matt Hancock do next?

Hancock has written, Pandemic Diaries, a book about his work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which will be published next month, and he will also appear on the I’m A Celebrity Reunion, which will air on 1 December. He is slated for another reality show, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which is expected to air next September.

The Channel 4 show puts a group of celebrities through a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges modelled on real SAS training courses. Some of the team who worked on Who Dares Wins felt that Hancock had snubbed Channel 4 by joining an ITV show weeks after filming for Channel 4 - especially as I’m A Celebrity aired almost a year before his stint on Who Dares Wins.