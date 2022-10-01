Contestants for 2022 include Ellie Taylor, Matt Goss, Will Mellor and Ellie Simmonds

Strictly Come Dancing is back after last weekend’s season launch show - and this time one couple will be going home.

The series was originally meant to return on 17 September but the launch was postponed as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death. The award-winning show returned to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its 20th series.

Have your glad rags at the ready, as celebrity contestants will once again be showing off their moves on the dance floor.

This time the contestants include actor Will Mellor, musician Matt Goss, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and singer and actress Kym Marsh.

So when will Strictly Come Dancing start tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 professional dancers.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

Fans will be able to tune into Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One from 6.30pm tonight (Saturday 1 October). It finishes at 8.45pm.

This week, not only do the couples have to impress the judges, but also the viewers at home: for the first time this series, the public vote will open.

One couple must leave the competition this weekend.

On Sunday (2 October), the show begins at 7.15pm.

The first results show of the series will open with a group number from our professional dancers, and the special guest perfomer will be Robbie Williams.

How can I watch Strictly Come Dancing?

You will be able to watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.

For anyone who misses them, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer once they have aired on BBC.

What contestants have been confirmed?

The full lineup of Strictly was announced by the BBC in August.

Contestants include actor Will Mellow, musician Matt Goss and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Here are the contestants announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022:

Will Mellor

Kym Marsh

Richie Anderson

Kaye Adams

Jayde Adams

Ellie Simmons

Matt Goss

Ellie Taylor

Tyler West

Fleur East

James Bye

Hamza Yassin

Helen Skelton

Tony Adams

Molly Rainford

Who are the professional dancers?

This season will see four new professional dancers join the stage.

Season 19 saw professional dancer Anton Du Beke step down to become a judge, taking over from Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers 2022 (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

The professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are:

Oti Mabuse

Amy Dowden

Aljaž Škorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

Dianne Buswell

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Kai Widdrington

Cameron Lombard

Nikita Kuzmin

Jowita Przystal

Vito Coppola

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakle

Michelle Tsiakkas.

Max George and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour - press launch’ in January 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing presenters?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have presented Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2014. The pair will once again be returning to host the show for its 20th season.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

The judges this year will be: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Bruno Tonioli confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving the UK series. In season 19, the dancer, who lives in the US, was unable to come to the UK due to travel restrictions.