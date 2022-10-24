Week 6 will see the remaining couples take part in a spooky Halloween special

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a new series on the BBC, with a glittering array of celebrities and dancers strutting their stuff.

Now in its 20th season, the Strictly contestants include actor Will Mellor, musician Matt Goss, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and singer and actress Kym Marsh.

For Week 5 the popular series took part in a 100 year special episode as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations. So when is Strictly on next and what can we expect from week 6? Here’s everything you need to know.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Celebrities and Professional Dancers (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

When is Strictly Come Dancing on next?

Strictly Come Dancing will next air on Saturday 29 October at 6.50pm. Week 6 will see the remaining couples take part in a Halloween special.

If you can’t wait until next week you can tune into It Takes Two every weeknight at 6.30pm on BBC Two. Hosted by Rylan Clark and Janette Manrara it gives exclusive interviews and fans a first glimpse at next week’s choreography.

How can I watch Strictly Come Dancing?

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One. For anyone who misses them, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer once they have aired on BBC.

What were the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing 100 Special?

For Week 5 Strictly Come Dancing took part in the BBC’s centenary celebrations, with the 12 remaining couples dancing to some of the broadcaster’s most well known theme tunes including Casualty, Blue Peter and Eastenders.

Here is the full list of dances and songs contestants will be performing:

Ellie Simmons and Nikita Kuzmin will be dancing the Paso Doble to theme tune of The Aprentice

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will perform a Viennese Waltz to the the theme tune of Line of Duty

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will be dancing the Tango to the theme tune of Casualty

Fluer East and Vito Coppola will be dancing the Jive to ABBA’s Waterloo for Eurovision

Kim Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance the quickstep to Ballroom Blitz for Strictly Come Dancing

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance the charleston to BBC Comedy drama Victoria Wood

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will perform the charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will take part in the couples’ choice to the Grange Hill theme tune

James Bye and Amy Dowden will be performing the foxtrot to the Eastenders theme tune

Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance the cha cha to the Grandstand theme tune

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryztal will perform the quickstep to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons for BBC Nature

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance the tango to Doctor Who

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing last night?

The celebrity dancers were feeling the heat with week 5 seeing them perform for a special episode celebrating the BBC’s 100th birthday.

Will Mellor was back after missing last week due to illness and impressed the judges with his Viennese Waltz to the Line of Duty theme tune, whilst Helen Skelton found herself topping the leaderboard with her Blue Peter charleston.

However, Tony Adams struggled to break through again this week, failing to impress the judges with his Grandstand Cha Cha and only scoring 19 points out of 40.

But, it was Jaye Adams and professional dance partner Karen Hauer who left the competition this week after finding themselves in the bottom two. Adams competed against Molly Rainford in the dance off, but her charleston wasn’t enough to save her.

Speaking about her time on the show Adams said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen Hauer] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work. You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with, Karen.”

What contestants are left in Strictly 2022?

The full lineup of Strictly was announced by the BBC in August. Contestants included actor Will Mellow, musician Matt Goss and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

However so far we have seen three celebrity dancers leave the competition after being voted off. Here are the contestants left in Strictly Come Dancing 2022:

Will Mellor

Kym Marsh

Ellie Simmons

Ellie Taylor

Tyler West

Fleur East

James Bye

Hamza Yassin

Helen Skelton

Tony Adams

Molly Rainford

Here are the contestants that have been voted off Strictly:

Week 2 - Kaye Adams

Week 3 - Richie Anderson

Week 4 - Matt Goss

Week 5 - Jaye Adams

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers 2022 (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who are the professional dancers?

This season will see four new professional dancers join the stage. Season 19 saw professional dancer Anton Du Beke step down to become a judge, taking over from Bruno Tonioli. The professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are:

Oti Mabuse

Amy Dowden

Aljaž Škorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

Dianne Buswell

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Kai Widdrington

Cameron Lombard

Nikita Kuzmin

Jowita Przystal

Vito Coppola

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakle

Michelle Tsiakkas.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing presenters?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have presented Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2014. The pair return to host the show for its 20th season.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

The judges this year are: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Bruno Tonioli confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving the UK series. In season 19, the dancer, who lives in the US, was unable to come to the UK due to travel restrictions.