Here are some of the biggest shows and films on UK streaming sites to tune into this May.

A new month brings with it a whole new batch of releases on UK streaming sites. With so much choice out there, it can be difficult to know what is new and what to take a shot on.

But panic no further - NationalWorld has you covered, with a list of some of the biggest shows and films hitting services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ in May 2025.

Another Simple Favour

On Prime Video from May 1

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return in Another Simple Favour. | Lorenzo Sisti

Conversations around the sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favour have mainly focused on Blake Lively and her ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni. However, fans are just as excited for the follow-up film to the hit black comedy mystery, brought to the screen by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

Another Simple Favour sees Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite on screen, as a murder takes place at a wedding held in Capri, Italy.

The Handmaid’s Tale - season 6

Available weekly on Channel 4 from Saturday, May 3

Elisabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid’s Tale | Channel 4

The final season of the hit series The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Channel 4 in early May. The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel is now into its sixth season, with June (Elisabeth Moss) pulled back into the world of Gilead ahead, with Luke and Moira joining the resistance. At the same time, Serena is attempting to reform Gilead , while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia face their consequences and ick faces a test of character.

Episodes will be released on the Channel 4 streaming service from Saturday, May 3, after they air live at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes will be released weekly and added to the streaming site after they air live on television.

Vini Jr.

Available on Netflix from Thursday, May 15

Getty Images

For the sports fans amongst us, Netflix has a new documentary film following Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr on his path to global domination. Featuring interviews with his A-list colleagues of past and present including Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos, the documentary follows the ups and downs of his glittering career so far.

The film lands on Netflix on Thursday, May 15.

Welcome To Wrexham - season 4

On Disney+ from Friday, May 16

Season four of Welcome To Wrexham will follow the team's journey towards a record-breaking third consecutive promotion. | Disney

Following news of Wrexham AFC’s historic back-to-back-to-back promotions, watch the journey the team took to smash the record. Cameras follow Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney behind-the-scenes in this award-winning docuseries as they inspire the Welsh team to triumph in becoming League One champions.

The first two episodes of season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham lands on Disney+ from Friday, May 16.

Murderbot - season 1

On Apple TV+ from Friday, May 16

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," premiering 16 May 2025 on Apple TV+. | Apple TV

A brand new sci-fi-thriller-comedy based on the Martha Wells novel of the same name comes to Apple TV+ later this month. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot follows the eponymous semi-biological cybord who is instructed to undertake a dangerous assignment while trying to hide the fact that he has free will.

Consisting of ten episodes, the first two will be released on Friday, May 16. The rest of the episodes will release weekly from there onwards, with the season finale set to premiere on July 11.

Nine Perfect Strangers - season 2

On Prime Video from Thursday, May 22

Nicole Kidman returns as mysterious health guru Masha Dmitrichenko in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers. | Disney

Nicole Kidman returns for a second season of this Prime Video adaptation of Lianne Moriarty’s hit novel. While season one faithfully followed the novel as a miniseries, bosses confirmed that the show would be returning in an anthology format, similar to other shows like The White Lotus and Fargo.

This time, nine perfect strangers will meet at a wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps, lured by wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman). There they will prepare to find out secrets about each other and even Masha. This season’s cast include Crazy, Rich Asians star Henry Golding, Mamma Mia actress Christine Baranski, and The White Lotus season one star Murray Bartlett, among many others.

Sirens - season 1

Milly Atcock and Julianne Moore star in new Netflix drama Sirens. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

On Netflix from Thursday, May 22

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore stars in this brand new series hitting Netflix, also starring House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock and The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy. This comedy-drama follows Devon (Fahy) who is increasingly concerned that her sister Simone (Alcock) is becoming overly enamoured with her boss Michaela (Moore), who leads a cult-like life of luxury.

All episodes will be released on Netflix from Thursday, May 22.