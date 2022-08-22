Confirmed contestants for Strictly Dancing 2022 include Ellie Taylor, Matt Goss and Ellie Simmonds

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new season of Strictly Come Dancing will be dropping on the BBC very soon.

Have your glad rags at the ready, as celebrity contestants will once again be showing off their moves on the dance floor.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning show will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its 20th series.

Confirmed contestants so far include actor Will Mellor, musician Matt Goss, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and singer and actress Kym Marsh.

So when will Strictly Come Dancing start? Here’s everything you need to know.

There is no confirmed start date yet for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Pic: BBC)

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The start date for Strictly Come Dancing has been announced as 17 September.

Strictly have already confirmed that filming for the launch show will kick off on Wednesday 7 September.

In a statement the show said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.”

What time is Strictly on TV?

The exact time the new season of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC has not yet been confirmed.

Last year’s series started on Saturday nights at 7:45pm, but it is not known if the show will feature on the same time slot.

How can I watch Strictly Come Dancing?

You will be able to watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.

For anyone who misses them, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer once they have aired on BBC.

What contestants have been confirmed?

So far, nine of the celebrity contestants have been confirmed for Strictly.

The BBC will be announcing more in the upcoming days.

Contestants include actor Will Mellow, musician Matt Goss and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Here are the contestants announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022:

Will Mellor

Kym Marsh

Richie Anderson

Kaye Adams

Jayde Adams

Ellie Simmons

Matt Goss

Ellie Taylor

Tyler West

Fleur East

James Bye

Hamza Yassin

Helen Skelton

Tony Adams

Molly Rainford

Who are the professional dancers?

This season will see four new professional dancers join the stage.

Season 19 saw professional dancer Anton Du Beke step down to become a judge, taking over from Bruno Tonioli.

The professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are:

Oti Mabuse

Amy Dowden

Aljaž Škorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

Dianne Buswell

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Kai Widdrington

Cameron Lombard

Nikita Kuzmin

Jowita Przystal

Vito Coppola

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakle

Michelle Tsiakkas.

Max George and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour - press launch’ in January 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing presenters?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have presented Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2014.

The pair will once again be returning to host the show for its 20th season.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

The judges this year will be: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Bruno Tonioli confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving the UK series.

In season 19, the dancer, who lives in the US, was unable to come to the UK due to travel restrictions.